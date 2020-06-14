Language Selection

KDE Applications Release Meta-data

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 15th of June 2020 05:31:47 PM
KDE

kde.org/applications now has latest release versions and dates on it. Finally you can check your app store or distro is up to date

This was added to the website by elite new contributor David Barchiesi and there’s been a year of faff in the background getting it added to the release process in various places, but if apps are missing it then talk to the app maintainers to get it added.

