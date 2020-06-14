KDE Applications Release Meta-data
kde.org/applications now has latest release versions and dates on it. Finally you can check your app store or distro is up to date
This was added to the website by elite new contributor David Barchiesi and there’s been a year of faff in the background getting it added to the release process in various places, but if apps are missing it then talk to the app maintainers to get it added.
