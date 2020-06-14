CentOS Linux 8.2 Officially Released, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2

Derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2‘s source code, CentOS Linux 8.2 packs all the new features, improvements, and software updates released since the launch of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 operating system series across all supported architectures and all the enhancements included in version 8.2. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.2 brought enhanced security by implementing new OpenSCAP profiles for DISA STIG (draft) and Australian Cyber Security Center (ACSC) Essential Eight, by allowing users to specify their own permitted ciphers, and by adding support for custom SELinux policies to containerized workloads.

Latest Intel CrossTalk Vulnerability Now Patched in Debian GNU/Linux, CentOS and RHEL

The recent SRBDS (Special Register Buffer Data Sampling) hardware vulnerability (CVE-2020-0543) also known as CrossTalk, was discovered by researchers from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in some Intel processors. The flaw could allow local attackers or virtual machine guests to expose sensitive information like cryptographic keys from other users or VMs. Already patched in all supported Ubuntu releases, the vulnerability has also been patched last week in the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster,” Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch,” CentOS Linux 7, CentOS Linux 6, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 operating system releases.

KDE Applications Release Meta-data

kde.org/applications now has latest release versions and dates on it. Finally you can check your app store or distro is up to date This was added to the website by elite new contributor David Barchiesi and there’s been a year of faff in the background getting it added to the release process in various places, but if apps are missing it then talk to the app maintainers to get it added.