CentOS Linux 8.2 Officially Released, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2

Monday 15th of June 2020 05:39:46 PM
Red Hat

Derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2‘s source code, CentOS Linux 8.2 packs all the new features, improvements, and software updates released since the launch of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 operating system series across all supported architectures and all the enhancements included in version 8.2.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.2 brought enhanced security by implementing new OpenSCAP profiles for DISA STIG (draft) and Australian Cyber Security Center (ACSC) Essential Eight, by allowing users to specify their own permitted ciphers, and by adding support for custom SELinux policies to containerized workloads.

PinePhone: postmarketOS community edition

We are proud to announce the PinePhone postmarketOS community edition! postmarketOS was created to take a stand against the smartphone industry. Compared to what we see on desktop machines, smartphones have artifically short software update lifespans. You cannot even download updates for installed apps without logging in. And unless you are extremely careful, the downloaded (or even pre-installed) apps will turn the little device in your pocket into an advertising- and malware-riddled combination of big brother and a slot machine. PINE64 breaks tradition with that very industry. Their PinePhone is not just another Android based smartphone that inherits all of Android's problems. Instead, PINE64 has focused on creating amazing hardware and encouraged many alternative FLOSS smartphone OS developers to port their project to the PinePhone. Read more

Linux Patches Provide Corsair Commander Pro Support For Thermal / Fan / RGB Controller

The Corsair Commander Pro is a controller that offers six 4-pin fan ports with PWM control, two RGB LED channels for RGB LED light strips and fans, and four thermistor inputs. This thermal/cooling/lighting controller is seeing Linux support via a third-party driver. With Corsair not having ported their Corsair Link software to Linux, an interested user has reverse-engineered the USB protocol and provided support for this controller on Linux via an open-source driver. Read more

