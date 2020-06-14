EasyOS 2.3 - The Modern Prometheus Tux
EasyOS looks like a Frankenstein edition of Puppy, in a good way. But as an experimental project, it's also not something you want to inflict on your unsuspecting grandparents. Actually, it's not suitable for the majority of users, including nerds, because it does require a fair deal of manual labor early on. I guess that explains the difficulty in getting the image.
But if you think this happy madness ends there, you be mistaken. There's an even more Frankensteiny creation, and that's EasyPup! So there. Anyway, EasyOS 2.3 looks like a really ambitious and quite unique distro, and largely, it works great. If you're a tinkerer, I'd recommend you grab this and have a thorough go. Otherwise, it's worth waiting until it matures a bit more, the stack gets rock solid, and some of the usability niggles are resolved. All in all, something super cool and worth following. Stay tuned.
