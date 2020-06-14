Compact Jetson Nano system has a PoE port
Axiomtek’s rugged “AIE100-903-FL” embedded computer runs Ubuntu on Nvidia’s Jetson Nano with HDMI, mini-PCIe, NVMe-ready M.2, 2x USB, and 2x GbE ports, one of which offers PoE.
Axiomtek has launched a compact, rugged edge AI system that runs Ubuntu 18.04 on Nvidia’s power-efficient, AI-enabled Jetson Nano module. The AIE100-903-FL is designed for intelligent edge AI applications such as AI and edge computing, smart retail, and smart city devices. Nvidia’s JetPack 4.3.1 SDK is available for developing AI and deep learning applications.
