Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Ubuntu Unity brings back one of the most efficient desktops ever created

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 15th of June 2020 08:53:46 PM Filed under
Ubuntu

I will admit, Ubuntu Unity isn't everyone's cup o' tea, but for those that did appreciate what Ubuntu was doing, prior to the Unity 8/Mir debacle, you'll welcome Ubuntu Unity with fingers ready to remain on the keyboard. Ubuntu Unity was a thing of efficient beauty and no other desktop could compare to what it offered. Now, thanks to Ubuntu Unity, we can all go back in time when the Ubuntu desktop interface was something unique and unifying.

Although the Linux community is widely divided on which desktop/distribution/file system/init system/text editor/browser/cursor/theme is best, there can be no doubt that choice is generally considered a good thing and when using Linux, choices abound. To me, that's always been one of the best selling points of the open source desktop operating system: If there's something you don't like about what you're using, change it. For those that did enjoy the Unity desktop, you can once again enjoy that incredibly efficient and elegant interface, thanks to Ubuntu Unity.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

EasyOS 2.3 - The Modern Prometheus Tux

EasyOS looks like a Frankenstein edition of Puppy, in a good way. But as an experimental project, it's also not something you want to inflict on your unsuspecting grandparents. Actually, it's not suitable for the majority of users, including nerds, because it does require a fair deal of manual labor early on. I guess that explains the difficulty in getting the image. But if you think this happy madness ends there, you be mistaken. There's an even more Frankensteiny creation, and that's EasyPup! So there. Anyway, EasyOS 2.3 looks like a really ambitious and quite unique distro, and largely, it works great. If you're a tinkerer, I'd recommend you grab this and have a thorough go. Otherwise, it's worth waiting until it matures a bit more, the stack gets rock solid, and some of the usability niggles are resolved. All in all, something super cool and worth following. Stay tuned. Read more

CentOS Linux 8.2 Officially Released, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2

Derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2‘s source code, CentOS Linux 8.2 packs all the new features, improvements, and software updates released since the launch of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 operating system series across all supported architectures and all the enhancements included in version 8.2. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.2 brought enhanced security by implementing new OpenSCAP profiles for DISA STIG (draft) and Australian Cyber Security Center (ACSC) Essential Eight, by allowing users to specify their own permitted ciphers, and by adding support for custom SELinux policies to containerized workloads. Read more

Latest Intel CrossTalk Vulnerability Now Patched in Debian GNU/Linux, CentOS and RHEL

The recent SRBDS (Special Register Buffer Data Sampling) hardware vulnerability (CVE-2020-0543) also known as CrossTalk, was discovered by researchers from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in some Intel processors. The flaw could allow local attackers or virtual machine guests to expose sensitive information like cryptographic keys from other users or VMs. Already patched in all supported Ubuntu releases, the vulnerability has also been patched last week in the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster,” Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch,” CentOS Linux 7, CentOS Linux 6, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 operating system releases. Read more

KDE Applications Release Meta-data

kde.org/applications now has latest release versions and dates on it. Finally you can check your app store or distro is up to date This was added to the website by elite new contributor David Barchiesi and there’s been a year of faff in the background getting it added to the release process in various places, but if apps are missing it then talk to the app maintainers to get it added. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6