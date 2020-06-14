Ubuntu Unity brings back one of the most efficient desktops ever created
I will admit, Ubuntu Unity isn't everyone's cup o' tea, but for those that did appreciate what Ubuntu was doing, prior to the Unity 8/Mir debacle, you'll welcome Ubuntu Unity with fingers ready to remain on the keyboard. Ubuntu Unity was a thing of efficient beauty and no other desktop could compare to what it offered. Now, thanks to Ubuntu Unity, we can all go back in time when the Ubuntu desktop interface was something unique and unifying.
Although the Linux community is widely divided on which desktop/distribution/file system/init system/text editor/browser/cursor/theme is best, there can be no doubt that choice is generally considered a good thing and when using Linux, choices abound. To me, that's always been one of the best selling points of the open source desktop operating system: If there's something you don't like about what you're using, change it. For those that did enjoy the Unity desktop, you can once again enjoy that incredibly efficient and elegant interface, thanks to Ubuntu Unity.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 685 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 18 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
2 hours 32 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
6 hours 52 min ago
6 hours 52 min ago
6 hours 56 min ago
7 hours 41 min ago
8 hours 3 min ago