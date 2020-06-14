Running Linux 5.8-rc1 Benchmarks On The Intel Core i9 10900K + Radeon RX 5700 XT
Since yesterday's big release of Linux 5.8-rc1 I have begun benchmarking this new kernel on various systems. Here are some tests on the first system that was being vetted, the Intel Core i9 10900K Comet Lake with Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics.
See our Linux 5.8 feature overview to learn about all of the changes for this next kernel version. When it comes to overall performance, at least with this i9-10900K system in most benchmarks there wasn't broad performance differences compared to Linux 5.7/5.6 stable series.
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 3 Switches to LXQt, Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10.4
The Emmabuntüs Collective announced today the release and general availability of Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 3 version 1.02, a release that brings new features and apps, as well as improvements and latest software updates.
Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10.4 “Buster” release, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 3 1.02 is here exactly three months after the previous Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 3 1.01 release to replace the LXDE desktop environment with the more modern LXQt by default, along with the Xfce desktop environment.
If you choose to use Emmabuntüs DE with the LXQt desktop, there are a few perks compared with the LXDE desktop, such as Falkon as default web browser, updated installation and presentation tutorials, as well as support for all of the in-house built scripts that are preset in the distribution for various tasks.
Python Programming
tl;dr hashin 0.15.0 makes package comparison agnostic to underscore or hyphens
Note the file and line at the right hand of the terminal which shows were the log function was called. If your terminal supports hyperlinks, you can click that link to open the file!
Every programming language has special reserved words, or keywords, that have specific meanings and restrictions around how they should be used. Python is no different. Python keywords are the fundamental building blocks of any Python program.
In this article, you’ll find a basic introduction to all Python keywords along with other resources that will be helpful for learning more about each keyword.
If you are like many Python developers out there you LOVE writing code! Tests? Not so much. Whether it’s the concept of testing or the interface of testing tools, testing is a chasm not all developers cross. The Visual Testing with pytest tutorial aims to bring Python testing to the masses, taking a new approach to first contact with Python testing.
Join this journey with us and improve your testing skills in this 9-step tutorial!
We, PyLadies, have started our journey for quite a sometime now. Every year since 2016, we are growing in numbers and chapters. Currently, we have eight active chapters and counting. The COVID pandemic has somehow stopped our course of having physical meetups. But on a brighter note, the situation has opened up a new opportunity for us—the chance to be united. Therefore we, the PyLadies groups in India, have decided that we are going to have one collective meetup every month.
This month we are having our PyLadies India meetup on 20th June 2020, coming Saturday at 8 pm. I will be talking about who we are, PyLadies India, and explain our course of action.
Our thought patterns are rarely linear or hierarchical, instead following threads of related topics in unpredictable directions. Topic modeling is an approach to knowledge management which allows for forming a graph of associations to make capturing and organizing your thoughts more natural. In this episode Brett Kromkamp shares his work on the Contextualize project and how you can use it for building your own topic models. He explains why he wrote a new topic modeling engine, how it is architected, and how it compares to other systems for organizing information. Once you are done listening you can take Contextualize for a test run for free with his hosted instance.
Games: ASYLUM, Don't Starve Together and More
With a full demo of ASYLUM upcoming for the Steam Game Festival, we were given advanced access to a small slice of what to expect so here's a look.
ASYLUM was funded on Kickstarter and is one of the most successful campaigns to come from Argentina, although this was way back in 2013 where they managed to get $119K in funding. Since then they've continued desperately hacking away at the code to bring it to release and recently managed to get an Epic MegaGrant.
The full demo is due to go live tomorrow June 16, along with the Steam Game Festival. The game is of course not fully finished with more to come like voice-over, dialogue tweaks and so on. Now I've finally had change to get my hands on it, I have to say I'm genuinely intrigued by it and impressed. A first-person point and click adventure, with a thoroughly dark setting that's pretty unnerving to go through.
Klei have updated their great co-op survival game Don't Starve Together with a free update for everyone.
Arriving today is the new character, Walter, who seems like quite the seasoned explorer. Walter has a Slingshot which is pretty darn handy, as you can get special ammo for it to do things like freeze enemies or fire poop pellets at them to slow them down. I'll admit the sound of that makes me want to play as Walter because that's just hilarious.
Walter is also not afraid of things like other characters, except getting hurt. So Walter doesn't lose sanity from the dark but will lose sanity while health is below 100%. Since they're a seasoned explorer, Walter can also craft a portable camping tent too. Just be aware of the bees, they're allergic.
After discovering shapez.io on the game store itch.io recently, and finding out it was open source, I fell a little in love with the idea and now it's on Steam.
Taking inspiration from other factory building sims like Factorio, shapez.io takes a more relaxed and casual approach to it with a pretty sweet idea. You're building up a factory that cuts shapes into other shapes and after a while adds in a splash of colour and then builds up the complication. It's very cool and wonderful to see more developers choose open source too.
This follows the same path they went with Flotilla back in February, although this time it's a little different. These three are under the GPL v2/3 rather than the zlib license, which would be because each of these actually use some form of open source game engine release from id Software (Quake or Doom engines). Each had the source available before from Blendo's own website but putting it on GitHub now makes them far more accessible and I bet plenty didn't even know any of it was open source previously.
