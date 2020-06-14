Games: ASYLUM, Don't Starve Together and More
A little preview of the upcoming supernatural horror adventure ASYLUM
With a full demo of ASYLUM upcoming for the Steam Game Festival, we were given advanced access to a small slice of what to expect so here's a look.
ASYLUM was funded on Kickstarter and is one of the most successful campaigns to come from Argentina, although this was way back in 2013 where they managed to get $119K in funding. Since then they've continued desperately hacking away at the code to bring it to release and recently managed to get an Epic MegaGrant.
The full demo is due to go live tomorrow June 16, along with the Steam Game Festival. The game is of course not fully finished with more to come like voice-over, dialogue tweaks and so on. Now I've finally had change to get my hands on it, I have to say I'm genuinely intrigued by it and impressed. A first-person point and click adventure, with a thoroughly dark setting that's pretty unnerving to go through.
Don't Starve Together gets a new free character plus an animated short
Klei have updated their great co-op survival game Don't Starve Together with a free update for everyone.
Arriving today is the new character, Walter, who seems like quite the seasoned explorer. Walter has a Slingshot which is pretty darn handy, as you can get special ammo for it to do things like freeze enemies or fire poop pellets at them to slow them down. I'll admit the sound of that makes me want to play as Walter because that's just hilarious.
Walter is also not afraid of things like other characters, except getting hurt. So Walter doesn't lose sanity from the dark but will lose sanity while health is below 100%. Since they're a seasoned explorer, Walter can also craft a portable camping tent too. Just be aware of the bees, they're allergic.
Open source shape-factory building sim shapez.io is now on Steam
After discovering shapez.io on the game store itch.io recently, and finding out it was open source, I fell a little in love with the idea and now it's on Steam.
Taking inspiration from other factory building sims like Factorio, shapez.io takes a more relaxed and casual approach to it with a pretty sweet idea. You're building up a factory that cuts shapes into other shapes and after a while adds in a splash of colour and then builds up the complication. It's very cool and wonderful to see more developers choose open source too.
Quadrilateral Cowboy, Thirty Flights of Loving & Gravity Bone all now on GitHub
This follows the same path they went with Flotilla back in February, although this time it's a little different. These three are under the GPL v2/3 rather than the zlib license, which would be because each of these actually use some form of open source game engine release from id Software (Quake or Doom engines). Each had the source available before from Blendo's own website but putting it on GitHub now makes them far more accessible and I bet plenty didn't even know any of it was open source previously.
Games: ASYLUM, Don't Starve Together and More
