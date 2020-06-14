Devices: Linux Plumbers Conference, RISC-V and Advantech
-
Linux Plumbers Conference: Linux Plumbers Conference Registration Opening Postponed
The committee is relentlessly working on recreating online the Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) experience that we have all come to appreciate, and take for granted, over the past few years.
We had initially planned to open registration on June 15th. While travel planning is not one, there are still very many aspects of the conference being worked on. We are now aiming to open registration for Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) on June 23rd.
Right now we have shortlisted BigBlueButton as our online conferencing solution. One of our objectives is to run LPC 2020 online on a full open software stack.
-
Real-time Microconference Accepted into 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference
We are pleased to announce that the Real-time Microconference has been accepted into the 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference!
After another successful Real-time microconference at LPC last year, there’s still more to work to be done. The PREEMPT_RT patch set (aka “The Real-Time Patch”) was created in 2004 in the effort to make Linux into a hard real-time designed operating system. Over the years much of the RT patch has made it into mainline Linux, which includes: mutexes, lockdep, high resolution timers, Ftrace, RCU_PREEMPT, priority inheritance, threaded interrupts and much more. There’s just a little left to get RT fully into mainline, and the light at the end of the tunnel is finally in view. It is expected that the RT patch will be in mainline within a year (and possibly before Plumbers begins!), which changes the topics of discussion. Once it is in Linus’s tree, a whole new set of issues must be handled.
-
WCH CH32V103 General-Purpose RISC-V MCU Offers an Alternative to GD32V RISC-V Microcontroller
Last year, WCH introduced their first RISC-V MCU with CH572 Bluetooth LE microcontroller which came with 10KB SRAM and a not so convenient 96KB OTP flash. But I’ve just been informed the company has introduced their first general-purpose RISC-V MCU family with several CH32V103 microcontrollers featuring up to 64KB Flash and 20KB SRAM, and all sort of peripherals you’d expect from a general-purpose MCU.
-
Linux-ready, 3.5-inch Coffee Lake SBC has four USB 3.1 Gen2 ports
Advantech’s 3.5-inch “MIO-5393” SBC ships with Ubuntu 18.04 and Win 10 images and an 8th/9th Gen Coffee Lake-H CPU and offers triple display support, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, and 2x M.2 slots.
Advantech has launched a semi-rugged 3.5-inch SBC that supports Intel’s 9th and 8th Gen Coffee Lake/Refresh processors. The Linux-ready MIO-5393 shares some features with the company’s less feature-rich, 3.5-inch MIO-5373, which runs on 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPUs. Applications include military defense micro-servers, AOI machines, passenger information systems, outdoor kiosks, railways, and factory environments.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 609 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Running Linux 5.8-rc1 Benchmarks On The Intel Core i9 10900K + Radeon RX 5700 XT
Since yesterday's big release of Linux 5.8-rc1 I have begun benchmarking this new kernel on various systems. Here are some tests on the first system that was being vetted, the Intel Core i9 10900K Comet Lake with Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics. See our Linux 5.8 feature overview to learn about all of the changes for this next kernel version. When it comes to overall performance, at least with this i9-10900K system in most benchmarks there wasn't broad performance differences compared to Linux 5.7/5.6 stable series.
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 3 Switches to LXQt, Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10.4
The Emmabuntüs Collective announced today the release and general availability of Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 3 version 1.02, a release that brings new features and apps, as well as improvements and latest software updates. Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10.4 “Buster” release, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 3 1.02 is here exactly three months after the previous Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 3 1.01 release to replace the LXDE desktop environment with the more modern LXQt by default, along with the Xfce desktop environment. If you choose to use Emmabuntüs DE with the LXQt desktop, there are a few perks compared with the LXDE desktop, such as Falkon as default web browser, updated installation and presentation tutorials, as well as support for all of the in-house built scripts that are preset in the distribution for various tasks.
Python Programming
Games: ASYLUM, Don't Starve Together and More
Recent comments
30 min 47 sec ago
37 min 51 sec ago
4 hours 59 min ago
5 hours 8 min ago
5 hours 11 min ago
5 hours 13 min ago
8 hours 3 min ago
9 hours 32 min ago
9 hours 33 min ago
9 hours 37 min ago