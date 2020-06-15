FOSS and GNU Leftovers
Devs can now dig around in the source code for three games from Blendo Games
Friend of Add-ons: Juraj Mäsiar
Our newest Friend of Add-ons is Juraj Mäsiar! Juraj is the developer of several extensions for Firefox, including Scroll Anywhere, which is part of our Recommended Extensions program. He is also a frequent contributor on our community forums, where he offers friendly advice and input for extension developers looking for help.
Juraj first started building extensions for Firefox in 2016 during a quiet weekend trip to his hometown. The transition to the WebExtensions API was less than a year away, and developers were starting to discuss their migration plans. After discovering many of his favorite extensions weren’t going to port to the new API, Juraj decided to try the migration process himself to give a few extensions a second life. “I was surprised to see it’s just normal JavaScript, HTML and CSS — things I already knew,” he says. “I put some code together and just a few moments later I had a working prototype of my ScrollAnywhere add-on. It was amazing!”
What is PostgreSQL? How Does PostgreSQL Work?
PostgreSQL is the world’s most advanced enterprise-class open source database management system that is developed by the PostgreSQL Global Development Group. It is a powerful and highly-extensible object-relational SQL (Structured Query Language) database system popular for its reliability, feature robustness, and high performance. It is known to be highly scalable both in the amount of data it can store and manage and in the number of concurrent users it can accommodate.
PostgreSQL is available and distributed under the PostgreSQL License, a liberal open source license. This implies that you can download the software, use, modify, and distribute it free of charge for any purpose. It is also cross-platform, it runs on Linux, Windows, and macOS, and many other operating systems.
Guix Further Reduces Bootstrap Seed to 25%
We are delighted to announce that the second reduction by 50% of the Guix bootstrap binaries has now been officially released!
The initial set of binaries from which packages are built now weighs in at approximately 60~MiB, a quarter of what it used to be.
In a previous blog post we elaborate on why this reduction and bootstrappability in general is so important. One reason is to eliminate---or greatly reduce the attack surface of---a “trusting trust” attack. Last summer at the Breaking Bitcoin conference, Carl Dong gave a fun and remarkably gentle introduction and at FOSDEM2020 I also gave a short talk about this. If you choose to believe that building from source is the proper way to do computing, then it follows that the “trusting trust” attack is only a symptom of an incomplete or missing bootstrap story.
Alternate options for Adobe Acrobat, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign
GIMP (GNU Picture [sic] Manipulation System) provides 130-furthermore awesome filters and exclusive consequences. See Alvin Alexander’s blog for all the neat stuff GIMP can do. I especially like the Borders Sparkles, Reflections, and Gradient Flare consequences and the Whirl and Pinch attributes. I also appreciate that GIMP is effective on several platforms, works by using minimum system resources, and is super-effortless to use.
Small Things that Bug Me in Ubuntu: The Blank Snap Folder
I had to take new screenshots for our list of the best GTK themes this weekend and in doing become acutely aware of how much the “Snap” folder bugs me. Petty, I know. But you don’t need a magnifying glass or a particularly pedantic persuasion to appreciate why the directory irk. Heck, a quick glance at the hero image above should avail you of what the gripe is. Perhaps you’ve even noticed it yourself. See, Ubuntu badges each of the default Home directories (e.g., Downloads, Music, Videos etc) with a symbolic emblem to denote the content type apart from two: Desktop (which is shaped like a desktop, so it gets a pass), and the (annoyingly lowercase) ~/snap folder. Now appreciate I’m stating the obvious here but wouldn’t adding the Snapcraft logo to the Snap folder help roundup the aesthetic?
