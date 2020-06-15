How to know if you're ready to switch from Mac to Linux
It's been almost two years since I switched from Mac to Linux. I used Apple for about 15 years before my move and was a complete Linux newbie when I installed my first distribution in summer 2018.
These days, I run Linux exclusively. I can do anything I want on it. Regular internet browsing and watching Netflix, writing and editing content for my WordPress blog, and even running my open source web analytics startup.
And I'm not even a developer! Long gone are the days when Linux was considered not ready for everyday usage nor friendly enough for non-technical people.
Changing the world with open source: GNOME president shares her story
Growing up in Silicon Valley, Nuritzi Sanchez saw the powerful impact software can make on the world. Yet, unlike many others who were also steeped in the tech industry, her journey has taken her into the world of open source, where she is contributing to that impact. After graduating from Stanford University with a degree in International Relations, she became a founding team member of open source computing company Endless OS, served three terms as president and chair of GNOME's board of directors, and in February 2020 was hired as the senior open source program manager (OSPM) at GitLab.
I will define 2020 as the first year of the Linux desktop
Depending on your definition you might argue against it – Linux only desktops are still a minority for example – but here are my arguments for why it is: [...]
