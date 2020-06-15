Depending on your definition you might argue against it – Linux only desktops are still a minority for example – but here are my arguments for why it is: [...]

Growing up in Silicon Valley, Nuritzi Sanchez saw the powerful impact software can make on the world. Yet, unlike many others who were also steeped in the tech industry, her journey has taken her into the world of open source, where she is contributing to that impact. After graduating from Stanford University with a degree in International Relations, she became a founding team member of open source computing company Endless OS, served three terms as president and chair of GNOME's board of directors, and in February 2020 was hired as the senior open source program manager (OSPM) at GitLab.

Leftovers: Linux Headlines, GNOME and GSoC in LibreOffice and KDE 2020-06-15 | Linux Headlines The Linux Mint 20 beta is available for testing, RiskSense warns of an increasing number of open source security vulnerabilities, and Pine announces that the next Community Edition of its phone will ship with postmarketOS.

New Patches Aim To Improve Smoothness & Latency Of NVIDIA On GNOME Canonical's Daniel van Vugt who is known for his prolific contributions to GNOME the past several years particularly in regards to performance has a new merge request open for helping with the "smoothness" of the NVIDIA driver on GNOME Shell. Stemming from bug reports over non-ideal frame clocks if swap events not supported and NVIDIA on X.Org spending 75% of its time blocked, these are two of the areas Daniel van Vugt has been working to address for GNOME 3.38 / Ubuntu 20.10.

GSoC’ 20 Progress: Week 1 and 2 It’s been two weeks since the coding period began and I would love to share with the community the progress I have made so far. In the past two weeks, I focused on implementing a basic class for handling subtitles. First, I created a class called SubtitleModel. This class would contain the list of subtitle content included in the uploaded subtitle file. Since the SubtitleModel class would be utilized to implement a basic model based upon a list of strings, the QAbstractListModel provided an ideal base class on which to build. Subtitle files are usually of two basic formats: SubRipText file (.srt) and SubStation Alpha (.ass) type. Subtitles are maintained in these files in totally different formats based on their file type, so the function ought to parse through each file type in a distinctive way.

Weekly Report 2 In the second week of GSoC, I worked on handling projections, instance rendering for multiple stars, updating SkyObject coordinates and worked on porting the existing grid system in KStars to Qt3D.

Simulated Animation Effects – Week #2 Last week my implementation lacked creating the current slide environment in the box2d world, meaning for the demo in the last blog post I had to hard code the environment. So this week I wanted to get rid of this big flaw and start creating the environment from the slide on the fly. To achieve this goal, I needed current shapes in the slide. Therefore, to get shapes in the current slide I’ve implemented a new getter for ShapeManager and LayerManager classes. You can check out the patch at: https://gerrit.libreoffice.org/c/core/+/95967