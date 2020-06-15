Is Ubuntu an enterprise Linux distribution?
Is Ubuntu an enterprise Linux distribution? If you are asking, you are probably wondering if you can use Ubuntu anywhere else other than your workstation or development environment. Perhaps you are wondering whether you can implement Ubuntu in your enterprise, including production environments? If that is the case, I have good news for you. Yes. Ubuntu is an enterprise Linux distribution with full commercial support provided by Canonical, the publisher and maintainer of Ubuntu.
But hold on for a second. What actually is an enterprise Linux distribution? And what does that mean for your business?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 169 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Changing the world with open source: GNOME president shares her story
Growing up in Silicon Valley, Nuritzi Sanchez saw the powerful impact software can make on the world. Yet, unlike many others who were also steeped in the tech industry, her journey has taken her into the world of open source, where she is contributing to that impact. After graduating from Stanford University with a degree in International Relations, she became a founding team member of open source computing company Endless OS, served three terms as president and chair of GNOME's board of directors, and in February 2020 was hired as the senior open source program manager (OSPM) at GitLab.
I will define 2020 as the first year of the Linux desktop
Depending on your definition you might argue against it – Linux only desktops are still a minority for example – but here are my arguments for why it is: [...]
Leftovers: Linux Headlines, GNOME and GSoC in LibreOffice and KDE
Software Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min ago
16 min 16 sec ago
20 min 28 sec ago
8 hours 24 min ago
8 hours 31 min ago
12 hours 52 min ago
13 hours 2 min ago
13 hours 4 min ago
13 hours 6 min ago
15 hours 57 min ago