today's howtos
FFmpeg 4.3 Released with Vulkan Support, AMD AMF Encoder, and AviSynth+
Surprisingly dubbed “4:3”, the FFmpeg 4.3 release comes with Vulkan support, Intel QSV-accelerated MJPEG and VP9 decoding, support for the AMD AMF encoder on Linux via the Vulkan API, VDPAU VP9 hardware acceleration, TrueHD and MPEG-H 3D audio support for in MP4, and support for Sipro ACELP.KELVIN decoding. This release also features AV1 encoding support via librav1e, support for the ZeroMQ Message Transport Protocol (ZMTP), support for muxing PCM and PGS in M2TS, expanded styling support for 3GPP Timed Text Subtitle (movtext), and switches from AvxSynth to AviSynth+ on Linux.
Is Ubuntu an enterprise Linux distribution?
Is Ubuntu an enterprise Linux distribution? If you are asking, you are probably wondering if you can use Ubuntu anywhere else other than your workstation or development environment. Perhaps you are wondering whether you can implement Ubuntu in your enterprise, including production environments? If that is the case, I have good news for you. Yes. Ubuntu is an enterprise Linux distribution with full commercial support provided by Canonical, the publisher and maintainer of Ubuntu. But hold on for a second. What actually is an enterprise Linux distribution? And what does that mean for your business?
How To Change Inkscape Icon Theme on Ubuntu
Thanks to my student, I am now aware that Inkscape can use different icon theme and that user can switch its icon theme just by renaming files. I use 0.92.5 and I can easily switch between icon themes available built-in. I noted here how I do that on Ubuntu Focal Fossa. Enjoy! I use Ubuntu 20.04 GNU/Linux operating system, and Inkscape version number 0.92.5, DEB package from official repository. No command lines needed to do this theme switching.
