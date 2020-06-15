Programming Leftovers
Just changing the words does not solve the problems in the real-world, IMHO (of course, it's my opinion, may it be different from yours).
As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, social distancing remains imperative, which means companies must continue to adapt to new ways of working. For Google’s annual summer internship program, that means going virtual.
In a recent blog post, Eric Brewer, Google Fellow, VP Infrastructure, Google Cloud, said, “Although many aspects of the program remain the same with interns working from home, we had to make some adjustments. Interns won’t have the benefit of working next to experienced Googlers in a traditional office environment, which in turn impacts the kinds of projects they can work on.” As a solution, Google turned to open source.
Icon is a high-level, general-purpose language that contains a wide variety of features for processing and presenting symbolic data — strings of characters and structures — both as text and as graphic images.
Icon has a large repertoire of operations for manipulating structures — records, lists, sets, and tables — and extensive capabilities for processing strings of characters. At the heart of Icon is a goal — directed expression-evaluation mechanism that simplifies many programming tasks. Storage is allocated automatically — you never have to worry about allocating space — and garbage collection reclaims unused space as necessary.
I remain rather disappointed and disillusioned about what happened after 1.0.4 was released. Two PRs in that release were soon seen to have side effects on more ‘marginal’ test systems, precisely what added testing could have revealed. An additional issue arose from changes in R’s make system, which is harder to anticipate or test. Each and every infelicity was fixed within a day or so, and we always make candidate releases available—the current Rcpp as of this writing is 1.0.4.12 meaning twelve microreleases were made since 1.0.4. And those microreleases are always available for normal download and install.packages use via the Rcpp drat repository accessible to all. So it was truly troubling to see some, especially those with experience in setting up or running testing / ci platforms, pretend to be unable to access, install, and provide these for their own tests, or the tests of their users. It just doesn’t pass a basic logic test: it takes a single call to install.packages(), or, even more easily, a single assignment of an auxiliary repo. All told this was a rather sad experience.
I’m one of the Grant for the Web Ambassadors and if you poke around the stuff I do, you’ll find that I pretty much do standard web developer things.
Since I’m reasonably competent at that, I figured I would document the whole process of implementing the Web Monetization API, explain how the ecosystem works and basically build out a comprehensive guide to web monetization.
In 10 days the Conference in the Cloud will start! If you want to experience that interactively, you can still sign up, tickets are only 10 US$! You can even join the Hallway Track! These are the presentations with Raku content:
If you, a non-programmer need to start a web scraping project for your business purpose, research purpose or some others, this is the right video for you. In this video, we’re going to display the whole process of building a web crawler from scratch, helping you understand the differences between using a computer language, like python and a web scraping tool, Octoparse.
Am still stuck at where I was yesterday.
But made a tiny bit of progress.
Yesterday, it would not even submit the form.
And now I got it to do that.
How? I had forgotten to close the form tag.
Graphics: AMDGPU, RADV, GLSL
Following the recent Linux kernel and Mesa patches for AMD "Sienna Cichlid" enablement for this "Navi 2" graphics processor, the AMDGPU LLVM compiler back-end support has been merged into LLVM 11.
Sienna Cichlid from the earlier RadeonSI patches confirm using "GFX1030" as the target and that support was merged last night into the LLVM 11 compiler development code-base. AMDGPU LLVM serves as the default shader compiler back-end for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, currently for RADV albeit transitioning to ACO, the AMDVLK Vulkan driver, and other components like ROCm.
A merge request opened at the end of last week would now have the Mesa Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver default to using the Valve-backed ACO shader compiler in place of the default LLVM AMDGPU back-end.
ACO is the back-end that Valve has been funding for faster shader compile times and more performance optimized at least for games. The AMDGPU LLVM back-end meanwhile is what RADV has used by default up until now and is currently used exclusively by the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver as well as other official AMD driver components.
The Zink Mesa driver for implementing OpenGL over the Vulkan API is now quite close to hitting OpenGL 3.0.
Zink has been striving for OpenGL 3.0 compatibility for some time and is getting close to crossing that prominent threshold. Merged over night was exposing GLSL 1.30. GLSL 1.30 is the shading language version for OpenGL 3.0.
Threat to Windows and Linux cannot be really put in the same basket
Twice in the space of three months, researchers from BlackBerry have put out studies pushing claims about malware and ransomware that is alleged to attack Linux, giving the impression that this operating system is also under as much threat as Windows.
But both studies contained little to justify these conclusions; the second, issued in the first week of June, contained the word Linux thrice, in two sentences. One of these was the line: "Tycoon is a multi-platform Java ransomware targeting Windows and Linux that has been observed in-the-wild since at least December 2019."
And the other was: "The malicious JRE build contains both Windows and Linux versions of this script, suggesting that the threat actors are also targeting Linux servers."
The rest of the study, that runs to about 1500 words (not counting text in illustrations and tables), was solely about the Windows version of what the researchers claimed was a new form of ransomware known as Tycoon.
The earlier study, issued in April, claims that groups connected to China were targeting Linux servers with malware, with the claim resting on the reported discovery of a previously unidentified Linux malware toolset which included two kernel-level rootkits that made it difficult to identify executables.
But the study contained no information as to how this malware gained a foothold on these servers, surely an important step in the attack process. On asking, this response was elicited: "The rootkits were installed by way of an interactive bash script, which in some cases reached out to an online build server to determine particulars about the target system (distro, kernel version, etc) before delivering a bespoke rootkit and backdoor." The vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel that were remotely exploited in this manner were not specified; it must be noted that such a class of flaws are very rare for Linux.
The reply added: "There are several ways in which the installation script could have landed on the server, including brute force SSH attack (a technique reportedly used by the botnet to spread itself), physical access to the server (espionage operations are not always exclusively digital), or any other of the myriad ways in which admin credentials for servers are compromised and then used to log in."
