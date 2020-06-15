Graphics: AMDGPU, RADV, GLSL
GFX1030 Target Merged Into LLVM 11 AMDGPU Back-End For Navi 2
Following the recent Linux kernel and Mesa patches for AMD "Sienna Cichlid" enablement for this "Navi 2" graphics processor, the AMDGPU LLVM compiler back-end support has been merged into LLVM 11.
Sienna Cichlid from the earlier RadeonSI patches confirm using "GFX1030" as the target and that support was merged last night into the LLVM 11 compiler development code-base. AMDGPU LLVM serves as the default shader compiler back-end for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, currently for RADV albeit transitioning to ACO, the AMDVLK Vulkan driver, and other components like ROCm.
Radeon RADV Driver Merge Request Opened To Use ACO By Default
A merge request opened at the end of last week would now have the Mesa Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver default to using the Valve-backed ACO shader compiler in place of the default LLVM AMDGPU back-end.
ACO is the back-end that Valve has been funding for faster shader compile times and more performance optimized at least for games. The AMDGPU LLVM back-end meanwhile is what RADV has used by default up until now and is currently used exclusively by the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver as well as other official AMD driver components.
Zink OpenGL-Over-Vulkan Now Exposes GLSL 1.30
The Zink Mesa driver for implementing OpenGL over the Vulkan API is now quite close to hitting OpenGL 3.0.
Zink has been striving for OpenGL 3.0 compatibility for some time and is getting close to crossing that prominent threshold. Merged over night was exposing GLSL 1.30. GLSL 1.30 is the shading language version for OpenGL 3.0.
