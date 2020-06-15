Raspberry Pi Leftovers
Raspberry Pi FUNcube satellite telemetry decoder now available
The FUNcube Team has announced the availability of FUNcube CubeSat satellite telemetry decoder software for the popular Raspberry Pi computer board.
The original FUNcube telemetry decoder and Dashboard was designed to run on Windows devices and the FUNcube team did publish the telemetry format in accordance with the Amateur Satellite Service traditions and requirements. The Team had planned to opensource the Telemetry Decoder and provide an implementation on Linux, but several new missions after the original FUNcube-1 delayed their plans somewhat.
Kodi PS3 BD Remote
All this time, I have been using the Raspberry Pi for my HTPC needs. The first RPi I acquired was in 2014 and I have been very very happy with the amount of support in the community and quality of the HTPC offering it has. I also appreciate the RPi’s form factor and the power consumption limits. And then, to add more sugar to it, it uses a derivative of Debian, Raspbian, which was very familiar and feel good to me.
Since I had my old Lenovo Yoga 2 13 lying on all the time, it made sense to make some more use of it, using as the HTPC. This machine comes with a Micro-HDMI Out port, so it felt ideal for my High Definition video rendering needs.
It comes stock with just Intel HD Video with good driver support in Linux, so it was quite quick and easy getting Kodi charged up and running on it. And as I mentioned above, the sound issues are not seen on this setup.
Some added benefits are that I get to run stock Debian on this machine. And I must say a big THANK YOU to the Debian Multimedia Maintainers, who’ve done a pretty good job maintaining Kodi under Debian.
Raspberry Pi–powered bonsai watering system
Programming Leftovers
Graphics: AMDGPU, RADV, GLSL
Threat to Windows and Linux cannot be really put in the same basket
Twice in the space of three months, researchers from BlackBerry have put out studies pushing claims about malware and ransomware that is alleged to attack Linux, giving the impression that this operating system is also under as much threat as Windows. But both studies contained little to justify these conclusions; the second, issued in the first week of June, contained the word Linux thrice, in two sentences. One of these was the line: "Tycoon is a multi-platform Java ransomware targeting Windows and Linux that has been observed in-the-wild since at least December 2019." And the other was: "The malicious JRE build contains both Windows and Linux versions of this script, suggesting that the threat actors are also targeting Linux servers." The rest of the study, that runs to about 1500 words (not counting text in illustrations and tables), was solely about the Windows version of what the researchers claimed was a new form of ransomware known as Tycoon. The earlier study, issued in April, claims that groups connected to China were targeting Linux servers with malware, with the claim resting on the reported discovery of a previously unidentified Linux malware toolset which included two kernel-level rootkits that made it difficult to identify executables. But the study contained no information as to how this malware gained a foothold on these servers, surely an important step in the attack process. On asking, this response was elicited: "The rootkits were installed by way of an interactive bash script, which in some cases reached out to an online build server to determine particulars about the target system (distro, kernel version, etc) before delivering a bespoke rootkit and backdoor." The vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel that were remotely exploited in this manner were not specified; it must be noted that such a class of flaws are very rare for Linux. The reply added: "There are several ways in which the installation script could have landed on the server, including brute force SSH attack (a technique reportedly used by the botnet to spread itself), physical access to the server (espionage operations are not always exclusively digital), or any other of the myriad ways in which admin credentials for servers are compromised and then used to log in."
today's howtos
