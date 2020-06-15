IBM: New Fedora 32 Builds, Red Hat Satellite and Marketing/PR With COVID
-
F32-20200615 updated live iso released
The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F32-20200601-Live ISOs, carrying the 5.6.18-300 kernel.
This set of updated isos will save considerable amounts of updates after install. ((for new installs.)(New installs of Workstation have about 900+MB of updates)).
A huge thank you goes out to irc nicks dowdle, Southern-Gentleman, vdamewood for testing these iso.
-
Tuning Red Hat Satellite using predefined profiles
A few common questions which we hear from Red Hat Satellite users are "do I have adequate hardware?" and "Is my Satellite environment tuned as per my environment needs?" Let's take a look at some options to tune Satellite and how to choose the right profile for your environment.
There is no one size fits all for Satellite tuning because the usage differs a lot among customers. If you don't have enough hardware or if proper tunings are not applied, you may see performance degradation of the Satellite server.
The Satellite tuning guide is a great resource to identify and tune specific Satellite components. Over the years working with several large customer installations, we learned that we can standardize some common tunings based on the environment size. In this post we'll review the Satellite predefined tuning profiles of Satellite 6.7 which help you automatically apply Satellite tuning based on your environment size.
Last year, Satellite 6.6 introduced pre-defined tuning profiles which provided Satellite customers with ready to use custom-hiera.yaml tunings that can be applied in their deployments. Now, with Satellite 6.7 these tuning profiles are integrated into the satellite-installer for ease of use.
-
How to build a secure Call for Code solution
As a developer participating in the 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge taking on two of the world’s most urgent issues, security in your solution might not be at the top of your mind. But it should be if you want your application to be deployed to address the impact of COVID-19 or climate change.
A successful Call for Code solution might involve health records, personal information, or other sensitive data. It might be implemented at an enterprise, federal agency, or other organization where security concerns are paramount. As such, Call for Code submissions using proven and popular open source technologies as well as IBM Cloud and Red Hat OpenShift are more likely to be secure and have a leg up in their journey to real-world deployment.
-
