How these tools work varies from vendor to vendor, but the basics are the same. The network-based tool monitors traffic on the network and matches it to a long list of known signatures. These signatures describe a variety of attacks ranging from simple corrupt packets to more specific attacks such as SQL injection. Host-based tools tend to have more capabilities as they have access to the entire host. A host-based IPS can look at network traffic as well as monitor files and logs. One of the more popular tools, OSSEC-HIDS, monitors traffic, logs, file integrity, and even has signatures for common rootkits. More advanced tools have additional detection capabilities such as statistical anomaly detection or stateful protocol inspection. Both of these capabilities use algorithms to detect intrusions. This allows detection of intrusions that don't yet have signatures created for them. [...] The second EPEL package is fail2ban. Fail2ban is more of an IPS style tool in that it monitors and acts when it detects something awry. One common implementation of fail2ban is monitoring the openssh logs. By building a signature that identifies a failed login, fail2ban can detect multiple attempts to login from a single source address and block that source address. Typically, fail2ban does this by adding rules to the host's firewall, but in reality, it can run any script you can come up with. So, for instance, you can write a script to block the IP on the local firewall and then transmit that IP to some central system that will distribute the firewall block to other systems. Just be careful, however, as globally blocking yourself from every system on the network can be rather embarrassing.

If you care about privacy, Signal messenger is currently the gold standard of how messenger services should be build. It provides strong end-to-end encryption, without requiring any effort on the user’s side. It gives users an easy way to validate connection integrity via another channel. Its source code is available for anybody to inspect, and it’s generally well-regarded by experts. The strong commitment to privacy comes with some usability downsides. One particularly important one was the lack of a cloud backup – if you ever lost your phone, all your messages would be gone. The reason is obviously that it’s hard to secure this sensitive data on an untrusted server. That isn’t an issue that other apps care about, these will simply upload the data to their server unencrypted and require you to trust them. Signal is expected to do better, and they finally announced a secure way to implement this feature.

Router Freedom in Europe +++ Hamburg pro Free Software +++ European Parliament In our June Newsletter read among other things about the FSFE's achievements regarding Router Freedom in Europe, about a new coalition agreement in Hamburg that puts a focus on Free Software and about the European Parliament demanding "Public Money? Public Code!". As always, also read about our diverse community activities. Router Freedom in Europe challenged by new set of rules Since 2013, the FSFE has been advocating for Router Freedom in Europe with outstanding results in Germany and with positive influence across Europe. Now, a new set of rules comes into play regarding Router Freedom, the new Guidelines on the Location of the Network Termination Point (NTP). These are the draft results by the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC). In a next step, these guidelines have to be implemented locally by states' National Regulatory Agencies (NRAs). We summarised the positive outcomes as well as the challenges ahead. On the positive side, BEREC acknowledged the contribution brought into the discussion by the FSFE. Most important, BEREC modified the official text in order to adopt our position to the extent that Router Freedom should be the rule when determining the NTP. BEREC also explicitly recognised a lot of other arguments we brought into the discussion in favor of real Router Freedom - from net neutrality to end-users' digital sovereignty to improved innovation and competition. Unfortunately, the new guidelines from BEREC still grant the different NRAs the discretionary power to restrict Router Freedom if they decide that there is an "objective technological necessity" for routers to be part of the ISP's network. These vague terms used by the guidelines will probably cause discrepancies during the national implementations of 27 different countries. Now help us monitor their implementation. The next six months will be essential to understanding if the NRAs' approach will benefit or harm Router Freedom.