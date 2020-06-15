Games: Desperados III, Humble, Steam and GameMode
-
Desperados III confirmed to be coming to Linux this Summer
Today, Desperados III from Mimimi Games and THQ Nordic releases on PC for Windows but it's now confirmed to be heading to Linux and macOS too.
On Twitter, THQ Nordic mentioned how multiple big updates are already planned to launch across July and August and in the same tweet they also said, "Additionally, there will be an update this summer, adding Mac & Linux support."—awesome! Considering Mimimi Games did a great job on Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun I'm keen to see Desperados III on Linux.
-
Humble launch the Fight for Racial Justice Bundle with 100% going to charity
Here's just a few of the Linux games included:
>observer_
Armello
Baba Is You
Company of Heroes 2
FTL
-
Steam Game Festival - Summer Edition is live, lots of Linux demos
Want to get a peek at some upcoming games? The Steam Game Festival - Summer Edition is live now with lots to have a look at for the interested Linux fan.
Currently Steam appears to be having issues rolling out demos, we will update this with a Linux list as and when we see them appear. Please check back often. We will not be listing all demos, just what looks interesting.
-
How to improve the performance of games in Linux using GameMode
Feral Interactive is a company and distributor of games for different platforms (macOS, Linux, iOS devices, Android devices and Nintendo Switch) to which we can attribute several quite good titles.
Well, for some time now the company has been working and improving its tool called “GameMode” which is an impressive tool that can improve performance while playing on Linux.
-
