QML Online - A new home!
Now that the project is under KDE organization, I'll start with the planned new capabilities, such as the Kirigami support and the html element to help with online documentation of qml snippets.
And to finish this quick update, be invited to help with the project and send Merge Requests, feature requests and opinions.
QML Online Now Hosted By The KDE Project For Qt/QML On The Web
QML Online is a Qt/QML adaptation for the web powered by EmScripten / WebAssembly.
Last month marked the first stable version of QML Online for running QML code within the web browser thanks to WebAssembly compilation.
This QML Online open-source project is now being hosted under the KDE organization. QML Online is continuing to work on Kirigami support and other improvements for developing QML on the web.
