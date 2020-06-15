Python Programming
direnv and pip-tools together
I have been experimenting with using pip-tools to manage my python project dependencies. If you're not familiar with it, I encourage you to read Hynek Schlawack's excellent introduction to dependency management in Python which introduces it and offers some comparisons to other alternatives like Poetry and Pipenv.
The simple explanation, though, is that pip-tools offers two commands: pip-compile and pip-sync that work to keep a virtualenv's dependencies both reproducible and in sync with the expressed requirements. This is done by having the developer edit a requirements.in file, which is compiled into requirements.txt, and then synced into the project virtualenv.
How to Add Empty Columns to Dataframe with Pandas
Now, in all the examples here we will both insert empty strings and/or missing values as both could be considered being empty. In the first section, however, we will create a dataframe from a dictionary. After we have created a dataframe we will go on to the examples on how to create empty columns in a dataframe.
Python 101 – Working with Strings (Video)
This video is based on a chapter from my book, Python 101 2nd Edition.
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In #3
Montreal Python User Group: Montréal-Python 78 – Ingenious Rewrite
At Montréal-Python, everyone is welcome.
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #425 (June 16, 2020)
Python Generators 101
Have you ever had to work with a dataset so large that it overwhelmed your machine’s memory? Or maybe you have a complex function that needs to maintain an internal state every time it’s called, but the function is too small to justify creating its own class. In these cases and more, generators and the Python yield statement are here to help.
Python Modulo Operator
The modulo operation is an arithmetic operation that finds the remainder of the division of one number by another. The remainder is called the modulus of the operation.
For example, 5 divided by 3 equals 1, with a remainder of 2, and 8 divided by 4 equals 2, with a remainder of 0.
