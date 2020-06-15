today's howtos
-
How to install the ZenTao project management tool
-
How to back up your Dropbox settings on Linux
-
How to Install GIMP 2.10 on Ubuntu 20.04
-
How to install Gimp 2.10.20 on Ubuntu 20.04
-
How to Make a Raspberry Pi-Powered Print Server
-
How to Improve Battery Life in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
How To Mount Windows Share On Ubuntu Distro
-
Reading text files the easy way with PowerShell and Linux bash shell
-
Character equivalence classes 1: search and replace
-
Test a webcam from the command line on Linux with VLC
-
Laptop update 3: fixed the audio jack input source
-
