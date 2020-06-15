Security Leftovers More than 100K HiChip Wireless Cameras in UK Vulnerable to Hacking It’s a very ironic world when the very products we buy to help keep us safe and secure are themselves vulnerable and not secure. This is the situation with more than 100,000 HiChip wireless cameras in the UK that have been identified as being prone to hacking. HiChip Wireless Cameras Vulnerable A consumer watchdog has found that more than 100,000 cameras that were manufactured by HiChip, a Chinese company, have security flaws, leaving them vulnerable.

Python Backdoor, fully undetectable and rich in features Python-Backdoor is a fully undetectable backdoor written entirely in Python with the main purpose of contributing to the cybersecurity field. Rich in features, although it's server can be operated from the whole range of well known operating systems, it targets the Windows machine. Having tested this cyber weapon on my own lab, I came to the conclusion that such tool is worth being shared with anyone who is passionate about computer security, or penetration testing.

LinuxSecurity Celebrates 24 Years of Serving as the Linux Community’s Central Security Resource LinuxSecurity.com, the open-source community’s go-to source for security news and information, celebrates providing the Linux community with timely, authoritative industry content for nearly two and a half decades. LinuxSecurity.com is a valuable resource for Linux users, system administrators and ethical hackers - informing community members of the latest cyber security-related news, trends and advisories. The comprehensive website design is packed with informative guides and articles to help system administrators, security analysts and developers get answers to their top Linux and open source security questions.

James Morris: Linux Security Summit North America 2020: Online Schedule Just a quick update on the Linux Security Summit North America (LSS-NA) for 2020. The event will take place over two days as an online event, due to COVID-19. The dates are now July 1-2, and the full schedule details may be found here.

Intel Releases New Microcode For Skylake CPUs (20200616) While Intel updated the CPU microcode for Skylake and other affected generations last week as part of the SRBDS / CrossTalk vulnerability that was made public last week Tuesday, today Intel quietly released another microcode revision but this time just for Skylake.