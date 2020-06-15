Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 17th of June 2020 02:17:03 AM Filed under
Security
  • More than 100K HiChip Wireless Cameras in UK Vulnerable to Hacking

    It’s a very ironic world when the very products we buy to help keep us safe and secure are themselves vulnerable and not secure. This is the situation with more than 100,000 HiChip wireless cameras in the UK that have been identified as being prone to hacking. HiChip Wireless Cameras Vulnerable A consumer watchdog has found that more than 100,000 cameras that were manufactured by HiChip, a Chinese company, have security flaws, leaving them vulnerable.

  • Python Backdoor, fully undetectable and rich in features

    Python-Backdoor is a fully undetectable backdoor written entirely in Python with the main purpose of contributing to the cybersecurity field. Rich in features, although it's server can be operated from the whole range of well known operating systems, it targets the Windows machine.

    Having tested this cyber weapon on my own lab, I came to the conclusion that such tool is worth being shared with anyone who is passionate about computer security, or penetration testing.

  • LinuxSecurity Celebrates 24 Years of Serving as the Linux Community’s Central Security Resource

    LinuxSecurity.com, the open-source community’s go-to source for security news and information, celebrates providing the Linux community with timely, authoritative industry content for nearly two and a half decades. LinuxSecurity.com is a valuable resource for Linux users, system administrators and ethical hackers - informing community members of the latest cyber security-related news, trends and advisories.

    The comprehensive website design is packed with informative guides and articles to help system administrators, security analysts and developers get answers to their top Linux and open source security questions.

  • James Morris: Linux Security Summit North America 2020: Online Schedule

    Just a quick update on the Linux Security Summit North America (LSS-NA) for 2020.

    The event will take place over two days as an online event, due to COVID-19. The dates are now July 1-2, and the full schedule details may be found here.

  • Intel Releases New Microcode For Skylake CPUs (20200616)

    While Intel updated the CPU microcode for Skylake and other affected generations last week as part of the SRBDS / CrossTalk vulnerability that was made public last week Tuesday, today Intel quietly released another microcode revision but this time just for Skylake.

»

More in Tux Machines

Security Leftovers

  • More than 100K HiChip Wireless Cameras in UK Vulnerable to Hacking

    It’s a very ironic world when the very products we buy to help keep us safe and secure are themselves vulnerable and not secure. This is the situation with more than 100,000 HiChip wireless cameras in the UK that have been identified as being prone to hacking. HiChip Wireless Cameras Vulnerable A consumer watchdog has found that more than 100,000 cameras that were manufactured by HiChip, a Chinese company, have security flaws, leaving them vulnerable.

  • Python Backdoor, fully undetectable and rich in features

    Python-Backdoor is a fully undetectable backdoor written entirely in Python with the main purpose of contributing to the cybersecurity field. Rich in features, although it's server can be operated from the whole range of well known operating systems, it targets the Windows machine. Having tested this cyber weapon on my own lab, I came to the conclusion that such tool is worth being shared with anyone who is passionate about computer security, or penetration testing.

  • LinuxSecurity Celebrates 24 Years of Serving as the Linux Community’s Central Security Resource

    LinuxSecurity.com, the open-source community’s go-to source for security news and information, celebrates providing the Linux community with timely, authoritative industry content for nearly two and a half decades. LinuxSecurity.com is a valuable resource for Linux users, system administrators and ethical hackers - informing community members of the latest cyber security-related news, trends and advisories. The comprehensive website design is packed with informative guides and articles to help system administrators, security analysts and developers get answers to their top Linux and open source security questions.

  • James Morris: Linux Security Summit North America 2020: Online Schedule

    Just a quick update on the Linux Security Summit North America (LSS-NA) for 2020. The event will take place over two days as an online event, due to COVID-19. The dates are now July 1-2, and the full schedule details may be found here.

  • Intel Releases New Microcode For Skylake CPUs (20200616)

    While Intel updated the CPU microcode for Skylake and other affected generations last week as part of the SRBDS / CrossTalk vulnerability that was made public last week Tuesday, today Intel quietly released another microcode revision but this time just for Skylake.

today's howtos

Python Programming

  • direnv and pip-tools together

    I have been experimenting with using pip-tools to manage my python project dependencies. If you're not familiar with it, I encourage you to read Hynek Schlawack's excellent introduction to dependency management in Python which introduces it and offers some comparisons to other alternatives like Poetry and Pipenv. The simple explanation, though, is that pip-tools offers two commands: pip-compile and pip-sync that work to keep a virtualenv's dependencies both reproducible and in sync with the expressed requirements. This is done by having the developer edit a requirements.in file, which is compiled into requirements.txt, and then synced into the project virtualenv.

  • How to Add Empty Columns to Dataframe with Pandas

    Now, in all the examples here we will both insert empty strings and/or missing values as both could be considered being empty. In the first section, however, we will create a dataframe from a dictionary. After we have created a dataframe we will go on to the examples on how to create empty columns in a dataframe.

  • Python 101 – Working with Strings (Video)

    This video is based on a chapter from my book, Python 101 2nd Edition.

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In #3
  • Montreal Python User Group: Montréal-Python 78 – Ingenious Rewrite

    At Montréal-Python, everyone is welcome.

  • PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #425 (June 16, 2020)
  • Python Generators 101

    Have you ever had to work with a dataset so large that it overwhelmed your machine’s memory? Or maybe you have a complex function that needs to maintain an internal state every time it’s called, but the function is too small to justify creating its own class. In these cases and more, generators and the Python yield statement are here to help.

  • Python Modulo Operator

    The modulo operation is an arithmetic operation that finds the remainder of the division of one number by another. The remainder is called the modulus of the operation. For example, 5 divided by 3 equals 1, with a remainder of 2, and 8 divided by 4 equals 2, with a remainder of 0.

QML Online

  • QML Online - A new home!

    Now that the project is under KDE organization, I'll start with the planned new capabilities, such as the Kirigami support and the html element to help with online documentation of qml snippets. And to finish this quick update, be invited to help with the project and send Merge Requests, feature requests and opinions.

  • QML Online Now Hosted By The KDE Project For Qt/QML On The Web

    QML Online is a Qt/QML adaptation for the web powered by EmScripten / WebAssembly. Last month marked the first stable version of QML Online for running QML code within the web browser thanks to WebAssembly compilation. This QML Online open-source project is now being hosted under the KDE organization. QML Online is continuing to work on Kirigami support and other improvements for developing QML on the web.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6