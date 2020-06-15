Linux Foundation and Linux Kernel Picks
Building a sustainable open source community: training and certifications
In an earlier piece, we discussed how, over the last 20 years, the Linux Foundation has grown from a single project, the Linux kernel, to an organization that has helped to convene and host hundreds of the world’s most important open source communities.
The Linux Foundation’s support programs add value for our communities as they enable our projects to engage and grow a technology ecosystem worldwide.
Success Story: Linux Kernel Training Helps in a Kernel Security Research Career
Alexander wanted to become a more effective open source contributor in the future, so he applied for and was awarded a Linux Foundation Training (LiFT) Scholarship in the Kernel Guru category.
Linux Lands And Then Reverts Usage Of Flexible Array Members
As a change past the Linux 5.8 merge window now that the flurry of code activity has settled down was changing the use of zero-length arrays in structs with flexible array members. Linus Torvalds did pull the change into Linux 5.8 but then decided shortly afterwards to drop the change at least for the time being.
The pull request replaced all the existing zero-length array usage within the kernel with C99 flexible array members for dynamically-sized trailing elements in a C structure. Using flexible array members is intended to provide proper sizeof() calculations, the ability for the code compiler to generate errors when improperly used, and avoid potential undefined behavior scenarios.
Paul E. Mc Kenney: Stupid RCU Tricks: So you want to torture RCU?
Let's face it, using synchronization primitives such as RCU can be frustrating. And it is only natural to wish to get back, somehow, at the source of such frustration. In short, it is quite understandable to want to torture RCU. (And other synchronization primitives as well, but you have to start somewhere!) Another benefit of torturing RCU is that doing so sometimes uncovers bugs in other parts of the kernel. You see, RCU is not always willing to suffer alone.
One long-standing RCU-torture approach is to use modprobe and rmmod to install and remove the rcutorture module, as described in the torture-test documentation. However, this approach requires considerable manual work to check for errors.
