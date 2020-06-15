Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

GSoC Work on Krita

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 17th of June 2020 02:25:25 AM Filed under
KDE
  • Week 2: GSoC Project Report

    This week I worked on making the UI interactive and configuring the interaction between the comment model and the storyboard model. I also implemented the switching of modes.

    The comment model stores the name and visibility of comment fields. It is responsible for the comments menu’s items. Storyboard model’s items have fields to store the contents of each comment field. So whenever a comment is added to the comment model we need to add a child to each storyboard item. Similarly with removing and moving (reordering) of comment items. I connected signals for removing, adding and moving items from the comment model to storyboard model. This signals were used to perform the required actions. Remove and add signals were easy, but qt does not use the moveRows(..) function for drag and drop. Instead it inserts the row to be moved in the desired place and deletes the row. So basically the moving is faked. This results in rowsAdded, dataChanged and rowsRemoved signals. To get the rowsMoved signal I had to reimplement the mimeData and dropMimeData and call moveRows explicitly. Also we must return false in the dropMimeData function otherwise the row at previous position will be deleted as qt assumes the default actions are being followed.

  • Hello once again!

    First of all, sorry for not making a blog post early on during the community bonding period. I couldn't because I was mostly busy with Krita's Android release.

    Secondly, some of you might remember me from the previous year. I was GSoC student for Krita. Now it is my second time! Smile

  • The MyPaint Brush Engine is now working

    It has been more than 2 weeks since the coding period began and I didn't post much because the project was just begun and there was no big progress. Coming to the project, the MyPaint brush engine plugin has been integrated into Krita and is working. Though, it is very rudimentary as of now, we can't customize it, we can't load/save brushes and there is no settings widget. All we can do as of now is just use the default settings for painting. The rest of the things will be taken care of during this summer.

»

More in Tux Machines

Security Leftovers

  • More than 100K HiChip Wireless Cameras in UK Vulnerable to Hacking

    It’s a very ironic world when the very products we buy to help keep us safe and secure are themselves vulnerable and not secure. This is the situation with more than 100,000 HiChip wireless cameras in the UK that have been identified as being prone to hacking. HiChip Wireless Cameras Vulnerable A consumer watchdog has found that more than 100,000 cameras that were manufactured by HiChip, a Chinese company, have security flaws, leaving them vulnerable.

  • Python Backdoor, fully undetectable and rich in features

    Python-Backdoor is a fully undetectable backdoor written entirely in Python with the main purpose of contributing to the cybersecurity field. Rich in features, although it's server can be operated from the whole range of well known operating systems, it targets the Windows machine. Having tested this cyber weapon on my own lab, I came to the conclusion that such tool is worth being shared with anyone who is passionate about computer security, or penetration testing.

  • LinuxSecurity Celebrates 24 Years of Serving as the Linux Community’s Central Security Resource

    LinuxSecurity.com, the open-source community’s go-to source for security news and information, celebrates providing the Linux community with timely, authoritative industry content for nearly two and a half decades. LinuxSecurity.com is a valuable resource for Linux users, system administrators and ethical hackers - informing community members of the latest cyber security-related news, trends and advisories. The comprehensive website design is packed with informative guides and articles to help system administrators, security analysts and developers get answers to their top Linux and open source security questions.

  • James Morris: Linux Security Summit North America 2020: Online Schedule

    Just a quick update on the Linux Security Summit North America (LSS-NA) for 2020. The event will take place over two days as an online event, due to COVID-19. The dates are now July 1-2, and the full schedule details may be found here.

  • Intel Releases New Microcode For Skylake CPUs (20200616)

    While Intel updated the CPU microcode for Skylake and other affected generations last week as part of the SRBDS / CrossTalk vulnerability that was made public last week Tuesday, today Intel quietly released another microcode revision but this time just for Skylake.

today's howtos

Python Programming

  • direnv and pip-tools together

    I have been experimenting with using pip-tools to manage my python project dependencies. If you're not familiar with it, I encourage you to read Hynek Schlawack's excellent introduction to dependency management in Python which introduces it and offers some comparisons to other alternatives like Poetry and Pipenv. The simple explanation, though, is that pip-tools offers two commands: pip-compile and pip-sync that work to keep a virtualenv's dependencies both reproducible and in sync with the expressed requirements. This is done by having the developer edit a requirements.in file, which is compiled into requirements.txt, and then synced into the project virtualenv.

  • How to Add Empty Columns to Dataframe with Pandas

    Now, in all the examples here we will both insert empty strings and/or missing values as both could be considered being empty. In the first section, however, we will create a dataframe from a dictionary. After we have created a dataframe we will go on to the examples on how to create empty columns in a dataframe.

  • Python 101 – Working with Strings (Video)

    This video is based on a chapter from my book, Python 101 2nd Edition.

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In #3
  • Montreal Python User Group: Montréal-Python 78 – Ingenious Rewrite

    At Montréal-Python, everyone is welcome.

  • PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #425 (June 16, 2020)
  • Python Generators 101

    Have you ever had to work with a dataset so large that it overwhelmed your machine’s memory? Or maybe you have a complex function that needs to maintain an internal state every time it’s called, but the function is too small to justify creating its own class. In these cases and more, generators and the Python yield statement are here to help.

  • Python Modulo Operator

    The modulo operation is an arithmetic operation that finds the remainder of the division of one number by another. The remainder is called the modulus of the operation. For example, 5 divided by 3 equals 1, with a remainder of 2, and 8 divided by 4 equals 2, with a remainder of 0.

QML Online

  • QML Online - A new home!

    Now that the project is under KDE organization, I'll start with the planned new capabilities, such as the Kirigami support and the html element to help with online documentation of qml snippets. And to finish this quick update, be invited to help with the project and send Merge Requests, feature requests and opinions.

  • QML Online Now Hosted By The KDE Project For Qt/QML On The Web

    QML Online is a Qt/QML adaptation for the web powered by EmScripten / WebAssembly. Last month marked the first stable version of QML Online for running QML code within the web browser thanks to WebAssembly compilation. This QML Online open-source project is now being hosted under the KDE organization. QML Online is continuing to work on Kirigami support and other improvements for developing QML on the web.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6