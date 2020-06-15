After about 20 months of hard work, the Haiku team has finally released, a few days ago, the second beta version of Haiku, the BeOS-inspired open-source operating system that aims to offer a fast, simple to use, and powerful alternative for personal computing. This time, I am particularly happy, even a bit proud myself, because I have also been contributing with Portuguese translations for the user interface, and this is the first beta which includes those translations. So, let’s celebrate!

I first wrote about Haiku back in 2018, right after the first Haiku beta was released. As an old time BeOS user, I had been waiting for that moment. You can read my review of Haiku R1/beta1 in case you’re curious. So, today, I will write a few paragraphs about some things that have changed and share with you some of my impressions on what there’s to love on this new operating system. And, just because it can be done and it’s more fun, I will be writing, editing, and publishing this article just using Haiku R1/beta2. I will include a brief note explaining what software I used and if there were any difficulties.