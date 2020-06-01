Refactoring GNOME Code and Porting to GtkBuilder
[Older] Adwait Rawat: The project I’ll be working on
Currently, when a game which needs a firmware to run is added to GNOME Games, the user has to manually make a new platforms directory (if it does not exist already), make a directory corresponding to the name of the firmware being added, then copy the firmware file and rename the firmware file to match what’s written in the core.
Adwait Rawat: Task 1: Refactor existing code
First task towards completion of the GSoC project was to refactor existing code such that it can be used later in the project.
Originally, GNOME-Games handled firmware checks directly through the retro core source. While refactoring, GNOME Games’ model of individual modules must be kept in mind. But firmware are predominantly used by retro consoles (libretro) such as Game Boy Advance, Famicom Entertainment System, Super NES etc. So, to not break the model an abstract was needed such that retro consoles are able to use the refactored code easily, keeping the new code generic such that it theoretically works for any given platform.
To achieve this, a Core interface was made with abstract functions which will be used by the check sum code. But since Core is an interface, it can not have function bodies. Which is why a subclass called RetroCore was also made, which defines all the abstract prototypes defined in Core that will be used by retro platform.
The reason an abstract was needed in the first place was because of the fact that a Retro.CoreDescriptor object is needed to conduct check sums of firmware. But because it’s a Retro class function, it will be against GNOME Games programming model. Hence the need for Core interface. Which is intended as a wrapper for Retro.CoreDescriptor. These wrappers are then defined in RetroCore and used when needed.
Apoorv Sachan: The First Milestone
GTK+ supports the separation of user-interface layout from your business logic, by using UI descriptions in an XML format that can be parsed by the GtkBuilder class. So what GtkBuilder does is it processed a UI definition given in XML format and does all the heavy-lifting that needs to be done for allocating widegets, styling them ID-ing, packing etc. and than allows you to obtain a reference to the concerned widget in C code which allows for tweaking or manipulating the behaviour of the widget based on business logic. Thus importantly keeping the UI definitions seperate from the business logic. Thus very similar to what Bob The Builder does, takes a blueprint and turns it into real houses and building. GtkBuilder parses objects definitions in XML and creates real runtime objects of the same property, thus sparing us the part where we call the same functions again and again to create, destroy and style widgets.
