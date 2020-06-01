Language Selection

Refactoring GNOME Code and Porting to GtkBuilder

Wednesday 17th of June 2020 05:25:29 AM
Development
GNOME
  • [Older] Adwait Rawat: The project I’ll be working on

    Currently, when a game which needs a firmware to run is added to GNOME Games, the user has to manually make a new platforms directory (if it does not exist already), make a directory corresponding to the name of the firmware being added, then copy the firmware file and rename the firmware file to match what’s written in the core.

  • Adwait Rawat: Task 1: Refactor existing code

    First task towards completion of the GSoC project was to refactor existing code such that it can be used later in the project.

    Originally, GNOME-Games handled firmware checks directly through the retro core source. While refactoring, GNOME Games’ model of individual modules must be kept in mind. But firmware are predominantly used by retro consoles (libretro) such as Game Boy Advance, Famicom Entertainment System, Super NES etc. So, to not break the model an abstract was needed such that retro consoles are able to use the refactored code easily, keeping the new code generic such that it theoretically works for any given platform.

    To achieve this, a Core interface was made with abstract functions which will be used by the check sum code. But since Core is an interface, it can not have function bodies. Which is why a subclass called RetroCore was also made, which defines all the abstract prototypes defined in Core that will be used by retro platform.

    The reason an abstract was needed in the first place was because of the fact that a Retro.CoreDescriptor object is needed to conduct check sums of firmware. But because it’s a Retro class function, it will be against GNOME Games programming model. Hence the need for Core interface. Which is intended as a wrapper for Retro.CoreDescriptor. These wrappers are then defined in RetroCore and used when needed.

  • Apoorv Sachan: The First Milestone

    GTK+ supports the separation of user-interface layout from your business logic, by using UI descriptions in an XML format that can be parsed by the GtkBuilder class. So what GtkBuilder does is it processed a UI definition given in XML format and does all the heavy-lifting that needs to be done for allocating widegets, styling them ID-ing, packing etc. and than allows you to obtain a reference to the concerned widget in C code which allows for tweaking or manipulating the behaviour of the widget based on business logic. Thus importantly keeping the UI definitions seperate from the business logic. Thus very similar to what Bob The Builder does, takes a blueprint and turns it into real houses and building. GtkBuilder parses objects definitions in XML and creates real runtime objects of the same property, thus sparing us the part where we call the same functions again and again to create, destroy and style widgets.

»



Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Desktop Searching – Week 34

This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. Desktop search is a software application which searches the contents of computer files, rather than searching the internet. The purpose of this software is to enable the user to locate information on their computer. Typically, this data includes emails, chat logs, documents, contact lists, graphics files, as well as multimedia files including video and audio. Searching a hard disk can be painfully slow, especially bearing in mind the large storage capacities of modern hard disks. To ensure considerably better performance, desktop search engines build and maintain an index database. Populating this database is a system intensive activity. Consequently, desktop search engines will carry out indexing when the computer is not being used. Read more

Ubuntu Server Vs. Desktop: What’s the difference?

For quite some time, Ubuntu has held the position of being the most popular Linux Operating System in the market. To ensure it keeps this status and keep customers coming back, Ubuntu comes in several variations. The first is that Ubuntu comes in two flavors; Ubuntu Stable release and Ubuntu (LTS) Long Term Support iteration. It splits further into Ubuntu Cloud, Core, Kylin, Desktop, and Ubuntu Server. Let’s focus on Ubuntu Server and Ubuntu desktop for now and look at the difference between the two. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, LINUX Unplugged, and This Week in Linux (TWIL)

  • mintCast 337 – Bread Winner

    First up, in our Wanderings, Dale’s been driving, Dann’s been migrating, Leo’s been checking out the beta, Tony Hughes spreads the car love, Moss is doing double-duty distrohopping, Joe reads again

  • Our Fragmented Favorite | LINUX Unplugged 358

    It's time to challenge some long-held assumptions. Today's Btrfs is not yesterday's hot mess, but a modern battle-tested filesystem, and we'll prove it. Plus our thoughts on Github dropping the term "master", and the changes Linux should make NOW to compete with commercial desktops.

  • This Week in Linux 106: Linux 5.7, SpaceX, Plasma 5.19, Mint vs Snaps, PineTab, Lenovo, System76

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got so much news it’s kind of ridiculous! We’ve got a new kernel release with Linux 5.7. SpaceX Used Linux to send NASA Astronauts into Orbit. KDE released the latest version of their Plasma desktop environment with Plasma 5.19. We’ve got a lot of hardware news this week because Pine64 announced that the PineTab is now available for PreOrder. Lenovo announced that they will certify their full ThinkPad line for Linux. System76 announced their New 12-Core AMD Ryzen powered laptop, the Serval. Linux Mint has been in the news with a controversial topic related to Snaps and Chromium. Destination Linux, a podcast that I co-host, had a livestream this week at the SouthEast LinuxFest conference. Peertube announced the release of version 2.2.0 which brings some much needed improvements to this YouTube alternative software. I found some really interesting projects that we’re going to talk about. The first being a project called Weylus, which lets you use a touchscreen tablet as a drawing tablet in Linux. The other being a Linux Distro with a python userland called Snakeware. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!



