New release: Tor 0.4.4.1-alpha
There's a new alpha release available for download. If you build Tor from source, you can download the source code for 0.4.4.1-alpha from the download page. Packages should be available over the coming weeks, with a new alpha Tor Browser release by early July.
Remember, this is an alpha release: you should only run this if you'd like to find and report more bugs than usual.
