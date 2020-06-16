Qt 5.12.9 Released
We have released 9th patch release to Qt 5.12 LTS today. As usual it doesn't bring any new features but many bug fixes & other improvements.
Qt 5.12.9 has more than 90 changes and it fixes ~ 40 bugs. There is couple of security fixes (CVE-2020-11655 & CVE-2020-11656) to sql lite 3rd party component as well. Please check details from Qt 5.12.9 Change Files.
Qt 5.12.9 can be updated to existing online installation by using maintenance tool. For new installations, please download latest online installer from Qt Account portal or from qt.io Download page. Offline packages are available for commercial users in the Qt Account portal and at the qt.io Download page for open-source users. You can also try out the Commercial evaluation option from the qt.io Download page.
