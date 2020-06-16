An Adventure in Codeberg.org - A Review by A Non-Programmer
Reading Dr. Roy's Techrights.org made me want to write more about Help Quit GitHub in general and Codeberg.org in particular. What is Codeberg? It is a free home for free projects. It is like GitHub.com, but unlike GitHub, it is powered by Free Software for Free Software Projects without Microsoft proprietary software giant behind it. I am not a programmer, but live within a worldwide community of programmers, and care about Free/Libre Open Source Software just like you do. So I make this short review of Codeberg and I wish everybody to know it and helped to make switch. Happy hacking!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 640 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
21 min 33 sec ago
36 min 19 sec ago
4 hours 43 min ago
4 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
15 hours 45 min ago
19 hours 20 min ago
19 hours 23 min ago
19 hours 32 min ago