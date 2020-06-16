First Ubuntu 20.04 Point Release Delayed; It Will Now Arrive On August 6
Are you waiting to try the latest long-term Ubuntu 20.04 after its first point release? Well, then you still have to hold on to your patience for extra two weeks.
Yesterday, Steve Langasek, Ubuntu release manager, informed on the Ubuntu mailing list that the new point release date of Ubuntu 20.04 and 18.04 has now been rescheduled. The target date for the first 20.04.1 is now 6 August 2020 instead of the previous 23 July; for 18.04.5, the release date is now 13 August 2020 instead of 6 August.
