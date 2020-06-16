Language Selection

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 17th of June 2020 11:18:12 AM
Android
Top 10 Linux Distribution for Security Practice – 2020

Do you want to start your learning on hacking with a perfect toolbox in the format of Linux box, you come to the right place. Here I have listed 10+ Linux distro, which can help you to learn ethical hacking. Whether you want to learn security practices or pursue your career in cyber/information security or already working as a security professional, you need a perfect Linux distro that helps you. Read more

An Adventure in Codeberg.org - A Review by A Non-Programmer

Reading Dr. Roy's Techrights.org made me want to write more about Help Quit GitHub in general and Codeberg.org in particular. What is Codeberg? It is a free home for free projects. It is like GitHub.com, but unlike GitHub, it is powered by Free Software for Free Software Projects without Microsoft proprietary software giant behind it. I am not a programmer, but live within a worldwide community of programmers, and care about Free/Libre Open Source Software just like you do. So I make this short review of Codeberg and I wish everybody to know it and helped to make switch. Happy hacking! Read more

Qt 5.12.9 Released

We have released 9th patch release to Qt 5.12 LTS today. As usual it doesn't bring any new features but many bug fixes & other improvements. Qt 5.12.9 has more than 90 changes and it fixes ~ 40 bugs. There is couple of security fixes (CVE-2020-11655 & CVE-2020-11656) to sql lite 3rd party component as well. Please check details from Qt 5.12.9 Change Files. Qt 5.12.9 can be updated to existing online installation by using maintenance tool. For new installations, please download latest online installer from Qt Account portal or from qt.io Download page. Offline packages are available for commercial users in the Qt Account portal and at the qt.io Download page for open-source users. You can also try out the Commercial evaluation option from the qt.io Download page. Read more

The 20 Reasons To Use KDE Desktop Environment in 2020

From the AT&T Bell Labs to personal smartphones, Unix systems have come a long way since their inception. Earlier Unix systems did not provide users with any sort of graphical interactions that we see in modern Linux distros. However, the GUI has become an important part for many, and it’s hard to imagine life without it today. The KDE desktop environment is arguably the most innovative and popular choice for users who want a cutting-edge graphical experience. Continue reading if you want to know what contributes to KDE’s enormous popularity and if it’s the right choice for you or not. There are a plethora of desktop environments available for Linux. Some popular ones are GNOME, XFCE, Cinnamon, Mate, Unity as well as our beloved KDE plasma. This guide highlights some of the reasons KDE outshines many of these desktop environments. Read more

