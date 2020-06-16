Python is a wonderful general-purpose programming language, often taught as a first programming language. Twenty years in, multiple books written, and it remains my language of choice. While the language is often said to be straight-forward, configuring Python for development has not been described as such (as documented by xkcd).

Creating software is hard work. To make your software better, your application needs to keep working even when the unexpected happens. For example, let’s say your application needs to pull information down from the Internet. What happens if the person using your application loses their Internet connectivity? Another common issue is what to do if the user enters invalid input. Or tries to open a file that your application doesn’t support. All of these cases can be handled using Python’s built-in exception handling capabilities, which are commonly referred to as the try and except statements.

When we're trying to describe and summarize a sample of data, we probably start by finding the mean (or average), the median, and the mode of the data. These are central tendency measures and are often our first look at a dataset. In this tutorial, we'll learn how to find or compute the mean, the median, and the mode in Python. We'll first code a Python function for each measure followed by using Python's statistics module to accomplish the same task.

These have been difficult times, we hoped for better news, but as time goes by it seems unlikely they will come. Airline companies all around are struggling, there are several border controls in place, and big events are restricted until further notice. As an example, in Portugal all festivals have been canceled until the 30th of September; other smaller events can follow or keep severe distancing rules which drastically reduces the maximum number of possible attendees. Long story short, the current schedule is no longer viable. More information regarding the tickets and sponsors policy on our website. Now for some good news, DSF allowed us to keep the conference in Porto for another year, so we will host DjangoCon Europe 2021 with as much enthusiasm as we had for this year. Nevertheless, since no one wants to go one year without DjangoCon Europe, we will have the very first Virtual DjangoCon Europe ever, open for everyone free of charge. This will allow us (Django Community) to have some of the needed interaction, while keeping everybody safe.

Today’s blog post is about something that should be simple and apparently it causes trouble: how to declare a qHash overload for a custom datatype. This is necessary when we want to use custom datatypes as keys in a QHash.

Experienced developers, much like skilled artisans, rely on a set of tools to help them get their job done effectively and efficiently. However, trying to select the right tools can be intimidating, especially when you have many options to choose from. Such is the case with Node.js, which is famous for its vibrant community that contributes code and tools for others to use, adding significant value to new generations of apps. However, with so many options out there, it isn't easy to find the most dependable projects to suit your development needs. To give you some help, I'll share the 10 most useful open source Node.js projects to consider using in your development project. [...] Express is one of the most popular Node.js frameworks. It has been around for a while and is known for its simplicity and minimalism. Express offers tremendous value since it makes HTTP requests efficient even when you are working with JavaScript, an out-of-browser and server-side language. Some of Express' more popular features include handlers to manage HTTP requests with diverse URL routes, rendering-engine integration for inserting template data, and middleware-request processing. Express is also an unopinionated framework, which means you won't have issues executing it because you are not confined to any "right way" of using it to solve a problem.

Percepio has launched an open beta test program for the upcoming Tracealyzer version 4.4, which provides much improved support for visualization and analysis of embedded Linux software, packaged in an intuitive and modern user interface. The beta program runs until 1 August 2020, and anyone interested in participating can download Tracealyzer with embedded Linux support from percepio.com now. A free 45-day evaluation license is included in the program and all participants also qualify for exclusive discounted offers on Tracealyzer licenses up until 1 August.

RB5 is part of the RB5 Development Kit, a customizable platform offering support for Linux, Ubuntu, and robotics middleware like Robot Operating System (ROS) 2.0 and pre-integrated drivers for cameras, sensors, and 5G connectivity. It’s compatible with OpenCL, OpenGL, and OpenCV, in addition to depth-sensing cameras like Intel’s RealSense Depth Camera D435i and Panasonic’s TOF Camera. And it comes in flavors packing TDK’s ultrasonic time-of-flight and embedded motor control solutions built to withstand commercial and industrial-grade temperature ranges.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers How the future of robotics will be built on open tools Premiering today is part one of, "How to Start a Robot Revolution"—a five-part documentary in the Open Source Stories series from Red Hat. The films explore how open source software has created a revolution in robotics. In the mid-2000’s Robot Operating System (ROS) was first designed at the incubator, Willow Garage, as a common platform for building advanced robotic hardware. But in 2014 Willow Garage shut down. Those involved in ROS could have let the project end there, but they didn’t. Thanks to open source software, ROS not only survived, it thrived. In this five-part documentary, we showcase the people behind ROS’s creation and the community that’s turned it into a global phenomenon.

Introduction to Application Streams in Red Hat Enterprise Linux Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 comes with a new feature called Application Streams (AppStreams), in which multiple versions of packages are provided, with a known period of support. These modules can be thought of as package groups that represent an application, a set of tools, or runtime languages. Each of these modules can have different streams, which represent different versions of software, giving the user the option to use whichever version best suits their needs. Each module will also have installation profiles, which help to define a specific use case, and will determine which packages are installed on the system.

Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform expansion pack 1.0 released Red Hat recently released the first Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform expansion pack (JBoss EAP XP) version 1.0. This version enables JBoss EAP developers to build Java microservices using Eclipse MicroProfile 3.3 APIs while continuing to also support Jakarta EE 8. This article goes into detail on the nature of this new offering and an easy way to get started. [...] You can think of MicroProfile as a minimal standard profile for Java microservices. As with Jakarta EE, MicroProfile implementations across different vendors are fully interoperable. You can read more about MicroProfile in the free e-book Enterprise Java microservices with Eclipse MicroProfile. By using this expansion pack with Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform, which is part of Red Hat Runtimes, developers can use JBoss EAP as a MicroProfile-compliant platform. This release simplifies the inherent complexity of developing cloud-native applications on JBoss EAP with MicroProfile. The expansion pack is a separate downloadable distribution that can be applied on top of existing JBoss EAP servers, or you can use the container images available for use with Red Hat OpenShift when deploying JBoss EAP on OpenShift.

Red Hat Runtimes brings Vert.x and Dekorate to Spring Boot 2.2.6 The latest update to Red Hat Runtimes features support for Spring Boot 2.2.6, along with the Dekorate project and Spring Reactive. Together, these technologies are a boost for developers building Spring-based applications on the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. In this article, I present the highlights of this update.

Support for GraphQL with Open Liberty 20.0.0.6 The Open Liberty 20.0.0.6 release brings new features, updates, and bug fixes. This article introduces the new features in Open Liberty 20.0.0.6, including support for developing “code-first” GraphQL applications, provisioning features from a Maven repository, and using a server configuration to control application startup.