Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 17th of June 2020 01:09:57 PM Filed under
Misc
  • 8 GB of RAM for every Chromebook? Not so fast...

    Over the weekend a headline at Android Police caught my eye: “Chromebooks desperately need more than 4GB of RAM in 2020”. That was followed by “8GB RAM or bust”. Despite the provocative title, which I think is an extreme position, the article does make sense. But we shouldn’t ask for every new Chromebook to come with 8 GB of memory.

    Let’s start with the data to see if it supports the position of requiring 8 GB of memory on new Chromebooks. There aren’t many hard numbers in the article, but it’s true that if you use Android apps on a Chromebook, you’ll be using memory even when you aren’t running those apps.

    I verified that by doing several memory tests on my Chromebook: When I removed the Google Play Store option, less memory was used upon the next bootup.

  • Peter Hutterer: It's templates all the way down - part 2

    In Part 1 I've shown you how to create your own distribution image using the freedesktop.org CI templates. In Part 2, we'll go a bit further than that by truly embracing nested images.

    Our assumption here is that we have two projects (or jobs), with the second one relying heavily on the first one. For example, the base project and a plugin, or a base project and its language bindings. What we'll get out of this blog post is a setup where we have...

  • Adam Williamson: On inclusive language: an extended metaphor involving parties because why not

    So there's been some discussion within Red Hat about inclusive language lately, obviously related to current events and the worldwide protests against racism, especially anti-Black racism. I don't want to get into any internal details, but in one case we got into some general debate about the validity of efforts to use more inclusive language. I thought up this florid party metaphor, and I figured instead of throwing it at an internal list, I'd put it up here instead. If you have constructive thoughts on it, go ahead and mail me or start a twitter thread or something. If you have non-constructive thoughts on it, keep 'em to yourself!

  • Undiscovered machine learning frameworks, new IT bootcamps, and more industry trends

    As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are five of my and their favorite articles from that update.

  • Utkarsh Gupta: GSoC Phase 1

    Earlier last month, I got selected as a Google Summer of Code student for Debian again!

  • Ampere donates Arm64 server hardware to Debian to fortify the Arm ecosystem

    The donated servers have been deployed at the University of British Columbia, our hosting partner in Vancouver, Canada. The Debian System Administrators (DSA) have configured them to run arm64/armhf/armel build daemons, replacing the build daemons running on less powerful development-grade boards. On virtual machines with half as many allocated vCPUs, the result has been that the time to build Arm* packages has been halved with Ampere's eMAG system. Another benefit from this generous gift is that it will allow DSA to migrate some general Debian services currently operating in our present infrastructure, and will provision virtual machines for other Debian teams (e.g.: Continuous Integration, Quality Assurance, etc.) who require access to Arm64 architecture.

  • Computers as I used to love them

    I tried Syncthing, a free and open-source alternative. And you know what? It’s been liberating. The sanity, the simplicity, the reliability, the features. It brings the joy of use and makes you believe the collapse of civilization can be slowed down a bit.

    Syncthing is everything I used to love about computers.

    It’s amazing how great computer products can be when they don’t need to deal with corporate bullshit, don’t have to promote a brand or to sell its users. Frankly, I almost ceased to believe it’s still possible. But it is.

    [...]

    Another ugly thing both iCloud and Dropbox routinely do is trying to scare you from walking away.

  • Prokopov: Computers as I used to love them

    Nikita Prokopov reviews Syncthing (a file-synchronization system) and, seemingly, rediscovers free software...

  • Brendon Chung releases three of his games' source codes for developers to use

    I've made no bones about being an ardent fan of Brendon Chung and his work under the Blendo Games moniker. While only clocking in at only 15 minutes, Thirty Flights of Loving does more cinematically in its short time than any triple-A game could hope to. Quadrilateral Cowboy, an id Tech 4 game released in 2016, enthralled me so much that it was my personal game of the year.

    On top of making some truly stellar games, Chung is also an avid supporter of the art of game development and giving hobby programmers a leg up. Keeping in line with this, Chung has released the source codes for three of his games for all to see and use on GitHub. The newly-released games are Quadrilateral Cowboy, Thirty Flights of Loving, and Gravity Bone. All three were released under the GNU license which is the gold standard of open source, so have at it. The games join Flotilla which also had its source code released a few months ago on the same platform, under the zLib License.

  • LibreOffice Tuesday T&T: Writer Keyboard Shortcuts

    Interesting article on REPUBLICWORLD.COM about LibreOffice Writer Keyboard Shortcuts, which – according to the editor – help to improve the usability of the software...

  • Ten years to a bachelor’s degree in computer science

    Yes, I’ve spent the last ten years working on a bachelor’s degree. That’s because I’ve been working full-time as a software engineer, and going to school part-time. It’s long overdue, but California State University, East Bay has just awarded me a bachelor’s of science degree in computer science, with a minor in mathematics and cum laude honors.

    With no college debt, to boot.

  • And now for something completely different: The dawning of the Age of Apple Aquarius

    An interesting document has turned up at the Internet Archive: the specification to the Scorpius CPU, the originally intended RISC successor to the 68K Macintosh.

    In 1986 the 68K processor line was still going strong but showing its age, and a contingent of Apple management (famously led by then-Mac division head Jean-Louis Gassée and engineer Sam Holland) successfully persuaded then-CEO John Sculley that Apple should be master of its own fate with its own CPU. RISC was just emerging at that time, with the original MIPS R2000 CPU appearing around 1985, and was clearly where the market was going (arguably it still is, since virtually all major desktop and mobile processors are load-store at the hardware level today, even Intel); thus was the Aquarius project born. Indeed, Sculley's faith in the initiative was so great that he allocated a staff of fifty and even authorized a $15 million Cray supercomputer, which was smoothed over with investors by claiming it was for modeling Apple hardware (which, in a roundabout and overly optimistic way, it was) and to see, in Al Kossow's words, "what could be done if you had a Macintosh with the power of a Cray."

  • Firefox UX: Remote UX collaboration across different time zones (yes, it can be done!)

    Even in the “before” times, the Firefox UX team was distributed across many different time zones. Some of us already worked remotely from our home offices or co-working spaces. Other team members worked from one of the Mozilla offices around the world.

  • Department of Commerce Clears Huawei for Standards Development – Part Way

    The long face-off between the Trump administration and Huawei involving standards development has finally been resolved. Well, yes and no, on which more below.

    Initially the issue was whether standards setting organizations (“SSOs”) would be able to permit the Chinese 5G technology company and scores of its affiliates (collectively, “Huawei”) to participate in their working groups. But over time, the political landscape shifted – many of the SSOs where the action was taking place took the position that their processes were sufficiently open to make the issue moot. But some of the most active American technology companies came to a different conclusion, thereby making it impossible for them to participate without risking liability to their own government (more details can be found here).

    The saga began in May of 2019, when Huawei was added to the Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”) Entity List, making it illegal for U.S. companies to share many kinds of technology with Huawei without a special BIS license. Initially, a Temporary General License (“TGL”) was provided that included a clause that allowed Huawei to continue to participate in (only) 5G standards development, but in August 2020, that clause was removed. At the same time, BIS released a General Advisory Opinion, noting its determination that existing regulations sufficiently addressed how the Entity List-based license requirements applied to standards development bodies, including 5G. That left SSOs in the difficult position of determining whether their standards development rules were sufficiently open to meet the requirements of one of two safe harbors (participating in meetings and contributing to journals), neither of which was a very good fit.

  • Starburst, Startup Built Off Facebook Open-Source Project, Raises $42 Million From Ex-Facebook PR Chief

    Based in Boston, Starburst is the second collaboration of Borgman and cofounder Matt Fuller, who sold an enterprise software startup called Hadapt to Teradata in 2014. Borgman was intrigued by an open-source project in data analytics that had come out of Facebook called Presto. “What struck me about Presto was that it allows you to do data warehousing analytics, essentially SQL analytics, without storing data,” Borgman says. “And I think that’s what makes it so fundamentally different from any other database in history.”

»

More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

  • Qualcomm launches RB5 robotic platform, aims to expand industrial, commercial deployments
  • Qualcomm’s Robotics RB5 Platform combines AI acceleration with 5G

    RB5 is part of the RB5 Development Kit, a customizable platform offering support for Linux, Ubuntu, and robotics middleware like Robot Operating System (ROS) 2.0 and pre-integrated drivers for cameras, sensors, and 5G connectivity. It’s compatible with OpenCL, OpenGL, and OpenCV, in addition to depth-sensing cameras like Intel’s RealSense Depth Camera D435i and Panasonic’s TOF Camera. And it comes in flavors packing TDK’s ultrasonic time-of-flight and embedded motor control solutions built to withstand commercial and industrial-grade temperature ranges.

    •        
  • Open Beta Program for Tracealyzer 4.4

    Percepio has launched an open beta test program for the upcoming Tracealyzer version 4.4, which provides much improved support for visualization and analysis of embedded Linux software, packaged in an intuitive and modern user interface. The beta program runs until 1 August 2020, and anyone interested in participating can download Tracealyzer with embedded Linux support from percepio.com now. A free 45-day evaluation license is included in the program and all participants also qualify for exclusive discounted offers on Tracealyzer licenses up until 1 August.

    •           
  • My favorite 10 Node.js projects

    Experienced developers, much like skilled artisans, rely on a set of tools to help them get their job done effectively and efficiently. However, trying to select the right tools can be intimidating, especially when you have many options to choose from. Such is the case with Node.js, which is famous for its vibrant community that contributes code and tools for others to use, adding significant value to new generations of apps. However, with so many options out there, it isn't easy to find the most dependable projects to suit your development needs. To give you some help, I'll share the 10 most useful open source Node.js projects to consider using in your development project. [...] Express is one of the most popular Node.js frameworks. It has been around for a while and is known for its simplicity and minimalism. Express offers tremendous value since it makes HTTP requests efficient even when you are working with JavaScript, an out-of-browser and server-side language. Some of Express' more popular features include handlers to manage HTTP requests with diverse URL routes, rendering-engine integration for inserting template data, and middleware-request processing. Express is also an unopinionated framework, which means you won't have issues executing it because you are not confined to any "right way" of using it to solve a problem.

    •        
  • How to declare a qHash overload

    Today’s blog post is about something that should be simple and apparently it causes trouble: how to declare a qHash overload for a custom datatype. This is necessary when we want to use custom datatypes as keys in a QHash.

Python Programming

  • DjangoCon Europe 2020 goes virtual

    These have been difficult times, we hoped for better news, but as time goes by it seems unlikely they will come. Airline companies all around are struggling, there are several border controls in place, and big events are restricted until further notice. As an example, in Portugal all festivals have been canceled until the 30th of September; other smaller events can follow or keep severe distancing rules which drastically reduces the maximum number of possible attendees. Long story short, the current schedule is no longer viable. More information regarding the tickets and sponsors policy on our website. Now for some good news, DSF allowed us to keep the conference in Porto for another year, so we will host DjangoCon Europe 2021 with as much enthusiasm as we had for this year. Nevertheless, since no one wants to go one year without DjangoCon Europe, we will have the very first Virtual DjangoCon Europe ever, open for everyone free of charge. This will allow us (Django Community) to have some of the needed interaction, while keeping everybody safe.

  • Calculating Mean, Median and Mode in Python

    When we're trying to describe and summarize a sample of data, we probably start by finding the mean (or average), the median, and the mode of the data. These are central tendency measures and are often our first look at a dataset. In this tutorial, we'll learn how to find or compute the mean, the median, and the mode in Python. We'll first code a Python function for each measure followed by using Python's statistics module to accomplish the same task.

  • Python 101 – Exception Handling

    Creating software is hard work. To make your software better, your application needs to keep working even when the unexpected happens. For example, let’s say your application needs to pull information down from the Internet. What happens if the person using your application loses their Internet connectivity? Another common issue is what to do if the user enters invalid input. Or tries to open a file that your application doesn’t support. All of these cases can be handled using Python’s built-in exception handling capabilities, which are commonly referred to as the try and except statements.

  • A Hundred Days of Code, Day 047
  • 4 essential tools to set up your Python environment for success

    Python is a wonderful general-purpose programming language, often taught as a first programming language. Twenty years in, multiple books written, and it remains my language of choice. While the language is often said to be straight-forward, configuring Python for development has not been described as such (as documented by xkcd).

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • How the future of robotics will be built on open tools

    Premiering today is part one of, "How to Start a Robot Revolution"—a five-part documentary in the Open Source Stories series from Red Hat. The films explore how open source software has created a revolution in robotics. In the mid-2000’s Robot Operating System (ROS) was first designed at the incubator, Willow Garage, as a common platform for building advanced robotic hardware. But in 2014 Willow Garage shut down. Those involved in ROS could have let the project end there, but they didn’t. Thanks to open source software, ROS not only survived, it thrived. In this five-part documentary, we showcase the people behind ROS’s creation and the community that’s turned it into a global phenomenon.

  • Introduction to Application Streams in Red Hat Enterprise Linux

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 comes with a new feature called Application Streams (AppStreams), in which multiple versions of packages are provided, with a known period of support. These modules can be thought of as package groups that represent an application, a set of tools, or runtime languages. Each of these modules can have different streams, which represent different versions of software, giving the user the option to use whichever version best suits their needs. Each module will also have installation profiles, which help to define a specific use case, and will determine which packages are installed on the system.

  • Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform expansion pack 1.0 released

    Red Hat recently released the first Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform expansion pack (JBoss EAP XP) version 1.0. This version enables JBoss EAP developers to build Java microservices using Eclipse MicroProfile 3.3 APIs while continuing to also support Jakarta EE 8. This article goes into detail on the nature of this new offering and an easy way to get started. [...] You can think of MicroProfile as a minimal standard profile for Java microservices. As with Jakarta EE, MicroProfile implementations across different vendors are fully interoperable. You can read more about MicroProfile in the free e-book Enterprise Java microservices with Eclipse MicroProfile. By using this expansion pack with Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform, which is part of Red Hat Runtimes, developers can use JBoss EAP as a MicroProfile-compliant platform. This release simplifies the inherent complexity of developing cloud-native applications on JBoss EAP with MicroProfile. The expansion pack is a separate downloadable distribution that can be applied on top of existing JBoss EAP servers, or you can use the container images available for use with Red Hat OpenShift when deploying JBoss EAP on OpenShift.

  • Red Hat Runtimes brings Vert.x and Dekorate to Spring Boot 2.2.6

    The latest update to Red Hat Runtimes features support for Spring Boot 2.2.6, along with the Dekorate project and Spring Reactive. Together, these technologies are a boost for developers building Spring-based applications on the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. In this article, I present the highlights of this update.

  • Support for GraphQL with Open Liberty 20.0.0.6

    The Open Liberty 20.0.0.6 release brings new features, updates, and bug fixes. This article introduces the new features in Open Liberty 20.0.0.6, including support for developing “code-first” GraphQL applications, provisioning features from a Maven repository, and using a server configuration to control application startup.

Security/Reliability Leftovers

  • Whitelisting explained: How it works and where it fits in a security program

    A blacklist is a slightly more familiar concept — a list of things that are dangerous and need to be blocked from the machines you're trying to protect. Many antivirus and anti-malware programs are, essentially, blacklists: they include a list of known malicious code, and automatically leap into action when those programs are detected on the protected computer. Blacklists have a fairly obvious disadvantage in that they need to be constantly updated to stay ahead of the latest attacks. By definition, antivirus software can't protect you against a zero-day attack.

  • What is a Site Reliability Engineer (SRE)?

    In a previous article for the Life in Tech section of FOSSlife, we looked at the duties and responsibilities of a system administrator. This time, we’ll look at the role of site reliability engineer (SRE), which is related to system administration but goes beyond that role and requires a markedly different skillset. We’ll explain what you need to know and provide an overview of the job expectations to help you understand this relatively new career path. [...] The site reliability engineering concept originated at Google. The idea is closely related to the principles of DevOps and was conceived as a way to reduce tension between software engineers and product developers (Dev) and sys admins and operations staff (Ops) that can arise at scale due to differing costs, timelines, and perceived priorities. The SRE role can also serve as a bridge between development and operations and is rooted in the approach of applying a software engineering mindset to system administration concepts.

  • BountySource have turned evil - alternatives ?

    They will try to say "oh it's all governed by US law" but of course section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act makes the card company jointly liable for Bountysource's breach of contract and a UK court will apply UK consumer protection law even to a contract which says it is to be governed by US law - because you can't contract out of consumer protection. So the card company are on the hook and I can use them as a lever.

  • Ubuntu 20.10 Looking At Restricting Access To Kernel Logs With dmesg

    Ubuntu 20.10 will likely join other Linux distributions in restricting access to dmesg by unprivileged users. Due to dmesg able to leak kernel addresses and other sensitive information, the plan is to not allow dmesg access for unprivileged users. We previously covered the situation more at length within In 2019, Most Linux Distributions Still Aren't Restricting Dmesg Access.

  • Software available through Extrepo

    Just over 7 months ago, I blogged about extrepo, my answer to the "how do you safely install software on Debian without downloading random scripts off the Internet and running them as root" question. I also held a talk during the recent "MiniDebConf Online" that was held, well, online. The most important part of extrepo is "what can you install through it". If the number of available repositories is too low, there's really no reason to use it. So, I thought, let's look what we have after 7 months...

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6