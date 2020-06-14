today's leftovers 2 Weeks with a DeGoogled Phone 2 Weeks with a DeGoogled Phone It has been 2 weeks of GrapheneOS without ANY google services.

System76 Lemur Pro Laptop: Full Review!

The System76 Refreshed Gazelle 15" Laptop, Full Review!

Drink More Glurp blends hilarious physics with ridiculous sports Drink More Glurp is currently in the Steam Game Festival and it's as hilarious as their original announcement trailer made it out to be. If you need a good laugh, the demo that's available for Linux is absolutely brilliant—a proper riot. It's a hot-seat party game set on a distant world where aliens have copied Earth's summer games and got everything slightly wrong. So wrong it's difficult not to laugh as you try to wave your arms around and do whatever challenge it sets from running to throwing and all sorts in between.

Alwa's Legacy is an incredibly charming retro action-adventure out now I do love a good non-linear action adventure and Alwa's Legacy has everything it needs to be enjoyed. Note: key provided by the developer. Released today, June 17 after a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2019 from developer Elden Pixels it sort-of acts as a follow-up to the previous game Alwa's Awakening. It's entirely standalone though and can be enjoyed without playing the other. While they stuck with pixel-art to keep it retro, style wise and graphically Alwa's Legacy is a big colourful improvement and a joy to play and it feels very much like a metroidvania.

Apache Hudi grows cloud data lake maturity The Apache open source data lake project has matured, as organizations around the world embrace the technology. Apache Hudi (Hadoop Upserts Deletes and Incrementals) is a data lake project that enables stream data processing on top of Apache Hadoop-compatible cloud storage systems, including Amazon S3. The project was originally developed at Uber in 2016, became open source in 2017 and entered the Apache Incubator in January 2019. As an open source effort, Hudi has gained adoption by Alibaba, Tencent, Uber and Kyligence, among major tech vendors.

Automatic Assignment of Tag Icons in DigiKam Last week I implemented Automatic Addition/Removal of Tag Icons. DigiKam provides users with the option to assign Icons to Tags, to allow easy visibility of these tags. For Face Tags in particular, Users may assign a Face associated with that Tag as the Tag Icon. However, in the current implementation, most users don’t make use of the Tag Icon assignment. [...] These two processes can be easily automated, so that whenever a new Tag is created (as a consequence of Face Confirmation), then the Face is automatically assigned as the Tag Icon. A similar process can be implemented in the reverse process, that is if the User deletes the last Face associated with the Tag, then the Tag Icon should be deleted.

openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference Update Organizers of the openSUSE + LibreOffice Conference have been slightly adjusted the conference dates from the original dates of Oct. 13 – 16 to the new dates of Oct. 15. - 17. The new dates are a Thursday through a Saturday. Participants can submit talks for the live conference until July 21 when the Call for Papers is expected to close. The length of the talks for the conference have also been changed. There will be a 15-minute short talk, a 30-minute normal talk and a 60-minute work group sessions to select. Organizers felt that shortening the talks were necessary to keep attendees engaged during the online conference. The change will also help with the scheduling of breaks, social video sessions and extra segments for Questions and Answers after each talk.

Software Licenses : Legalese to English When I was doing a licensing survey in the Fedora ecosystem. I asked a few developers, "What is license according to them?" I got some interesting answers: "I do not care about the license; it bores me." - a super senior developer says this. (not a very good example to follow) "You have to fill up the name of a license to make the package in Fedora unless they won't accept the package" (sadly) "License is something that protects your code." (Ahh finally some optimism) The answer appeared as a ray of hope to me that yes, there are developers (still) who do care about code ( both their code and law).

Security updates for Wednesday Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (dbus and intel-ucode), CentOS (libexif), Debian (vlc), SUSE (xen), and Ubuntu (dbus, libexif, and nss).

Why CII best practices gold badges are important In June 2020, two different projects managed to earn a gold badge: the Linux kernel and curl. Both are widely depended on, and yet in many other ways, they are radically different. The Linux kernel has a large number of developers, and as a kernel, it must directly interact with a variety of hardware. Curl has a far smaller set of developers and is a user-level application. They join other projects with gold badges, including the Zephyr kernel and the CII Best Practices badge application itself. Such radically different projects managed to earn a gold badge and thus demonstrated their commitment to security. It also shows that these criteria can be applied even to such fundamentally different programs. [...] There are three badge levels: passing, silver, and gold. Each level requires that the OSS project meet a set of criteria; for silver and gold that includes meeting the previous level. Each level requires effort from an OSS project, but the result is reduced risks from vulnerabilities for both projects and the organizations that use that project’s software. The “passing” level captures what well-run OSS projects typically already do, and has 66 criteria grouped into six categories. For example, the passing level requires that the project publicly state how to report vulnerabilities to the project, that tests are added as functionality is added, and that static analysis is used to analyze software for potential problems. Getting a “passing” badge is an achievement, because while any particular criterion is met by many projects, meeting all the requirements often requires some improvements to any specific project. As of June 14, 2020, there were 3195 participating projects, and 443 had earned a passing badge.