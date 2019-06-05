At the high-end of Lenovo’s ThinkPad designs, where professionals need server-grade features like ECC and graphics focused on compute or rendering, we get the P1 model which is updated for 2020 as the P1 Gen3. This notebook refresh is a 15.6-inch design, offering an OLED display, choice of Intel 10th Gen or Xeon processors, and Quadro-level graphics. The underlying design of the chassis is carbon fiber, aiming to be sturdy yet lightweight, with a fingerprint resistant finish to enhance the aesthetic of a premium system. The ThinkPad P1 Gen3 is a 15.6-inch design with options that include a 3840x2160 OLED touch display at HDR500, a 3840x2160 LCD IPS variant up to 600 nits, or a 1920x1080 IPS 500nit HDR lower-cost option. Under the hood it supports Intel’s 10th Gen Core mobile 45 W processors, or their Xeon equivalents, which extends support to up to 64 GB of ECC for the Xeons via two SoDIMM slots. Graphics are available up to an NVIDIA Quadro T2000. There are two M.2 drives in the system, allowing for up to 4 TB of NVMe SSDs in RAID 0/1, and the system comes with an 80 Wh battery. Two power supplies are available – a base 135 W slim model or a 170 W slim model. Operating system options include Windows 10 Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations, Ubuntu, Red Hat (certified), or Fedora.

ROS 2 Foxy Fitzroy and its Enhanced Security Monitoring We’re pleased to welcome the newest ROS 2 release, Foxy Fitzroy. A long-term support (LTS) release, (supported for three years), Foxy runs on the latest Ubuntu LTS, the also-recently-released Ubuntu 20.04 (supported for five years, or even longer with an ESM subscription). Putting together a distribution like Foxy is a ton of work. Open Robotics, Canonical, and other members of the ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee would never be able to pull this off without the herculean effort from our awesome community, so thank you! If you’re interested in trying out ROS 2 Foxy on your Raspberry Pi now, check out our installation video: