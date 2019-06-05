Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 17th of June 2020 10:44:21 PM

Filed under

Although you might be more familiar with the likes of macOS, Android or Windows to get everything you need from your PC, another popular option is Linux. It's been around since the early 90's and well worth thinking about if you're looking for an alternative operating system.

It gets a little confusing when you get into the technicalities, Linux is essentially the soul of the operating system, it's open-source, completely free and there's several types of software (Linux Distros) to choose from to optimise user experience.

Some laptops (although very few) offer Linux as a baseline, pre-installed programme, you can however install it yourself onto most laptops. It's always best to check which models are compatible with the Linux functions you'll need.

Also: Best Chromebooks for work in 2020: Which high-end laptop is right for your business?