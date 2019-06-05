Best linux laptops for 2020
Although you might be more familiar with the likes of macOS, Android or Windows to get everything you need from your PC, another popular option is Linux. It's been around since the early 90's and well worth thinking about if you're looking for an alternative operating system.
It gets a little confusing when you get into the technicalities, Linux is essentially the soul of the operating system, it's open-source, completely free and there's several types of software (Linux Distros) to choose from to optimise user experience.
Some laptops (although very few) offer Linux as a baseline, pre-installed programme, you can however install it yourself onto most laptops. It's always best to check which models are compatible with the Linux functions you'll need.
Also: Best Chromebooks for work in 2020: Which high-end laptop is right for your business?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 594 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
33 min 10 sec ago
6 hours 33 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 37 min ago
9 hours 17 min ago
9 hours 18 min ago
11 hours 21 min ago
11 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 42 min ago
15 hours 48 min ago