Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Best linux laptops for 2020

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 17th of June 2020 10:44:21 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Hardware

Although you might be more familiar with the likes of macOS, Android or Windows to get everything you need from your PC, another popular option is Linux. It's been around since the early 90's and well worth thinking about if you're looking for an alternative operating system.

It gets a little confusing when you get into the technicalities, Linux is essentially the soul of the operating system, it's open-source, completely free and there's several types of software (Linux Distros) to choose from to optimise user experience.

Some laptops (although very few) offer Linux as a baseline, pre-installed programme, you can however install it yourself onto most laptops. It's always best to check which models are compatible with the Linux functions you'll need.

Read more

Also: Best Chromebooks for work in 2020: Which high-end laptop is right for your business?

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Qualcomm’s Linux-driven robotics kit taps Snapdragon 865

The 96Boards-compatible “Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform” runs Linux and ROS 2 on a Qualcomm QRB5165 based on the 15-TOPS Snapdragon 865 with optional 5G and cameras including RealSense and ToF. Qualcomm and Thundercomm have followed up on last year’s Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform with a similarly 96Boards form-factor Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform that supports 5G communications and input from up to 7x concurrent cameras. The Linux and ROS 2 driven development kit advances from a Snapdragon 845 to new custom robotics SoC called the Qualcomm QRB5165 based on the Snapdragon 865. (In other news, Qualcomm announced a 5G-ready Snapdragon 690 SoC for mid-range phones.) Read more

Stable Kernels: 5.7.3, 5.6.19, and 5.4.47

  • Linux 5.7.3
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.7.3 kernel. All users of the 5.7 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.7.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.7.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

  • Linux 5.6.19
  • Linux 5.4.47

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6