Games: GOG, Star Renegades, Steam and Across The Grooves
-
Eye of the Beholder Trilogy is currently FREE on GOG, plus big D&D sale
GOG are doing another sweet giveaway of some classics for the next two days so don't miss out if you love RPGs. Consider this your quick tip of the day!
The Eye of the Beholder Trilogy with 1991's Eye of the Beholder and Eye of the Beholder II: The Legend of Darkmoon plus the 1993 title Eye of the Beholder III: Assault on Myth Drannor. If you just want to run on over and grab it, find the page for all three here. The giveaway ends 19th June, 5 PM UTC.
-
Star Renegades has a new anime trailer and a slick battle system
Star Renegades, the second title from Massive Damage (Halcyon 6) should be releasing sometime this year with Linux support and there's plenty of new info out there to round-up.
What is it? Star Renegades is a strategy RPG about outsmarting AI-driven adversaries, forging friendships, and toppling galactic empires spanning over multiple generations. It was announced back in 2018 and the original teaser left a lasting impression. Massive Damage have continued tinkering away with Raw Fury now helping as publisher.
As for the new info, back in May they detailed the Timeline Battle System and wow—it looks absolutely stunning. Mixing together wonderfully detailed pixel-art with a view that blends elements of 3D and 2D that they're calling "2DX".
-
Steam Games Summer Festival | Many Linux Demos!
-
Across The Grooves looks beautiful and is out today on PC, Mac, Linux and Switch
Hand painted adventure Across The Grooves is available to buy from today on Steam, itch.io and the Nintendo eShop.
From Nova-box, the award-winning studio behind Seers Isle and Along the Edge, this time-spinning tale will take you on a trip through Europe to investigate a strange record… While even the smallest choice changes who you become.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 501 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
33 min 10 sec ago
6 hours 33 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 37 min ago
9 hours 17 min ago
9 hours 18 min ago
11 hours 21 min ago
11 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 42 min ago
15 hours 48 min ago