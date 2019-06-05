GOG are doing another sweet giveaway of some classics for the next two days so don't miss out if you love RPGs. Consider this your quick tip of the day!

The Eye of the Beholder Trilogy with 1991's Eye of the Beholder and Eye of the Beholder II: The Legend of Darkmoon plus the 1993 title Eye of the Beholder III: Assault on Myth Drannor. If you just want to run on over and grab it, find the page for all three here. The giveaway ends 19th June, 5 PM UTC.