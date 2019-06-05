Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: GOG, Star Renegades, Steam and Across The Grooves

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 17th of June 2020 10:57:28 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Eye of the Beholder Trilogy is currently FREE on GOG, plus big D&D sale

    GOG are doing another sweet giveaway of some classics for the next two days so don't miss out if you love RPGs. Consider this your quick tip of the day!

    The Eye of the Beholder Trilogy with 1991's Eye of the Beholder and Eye of the Beholder II: The Legend of Darkmoon plus the 1993 title Eye of the Beholder III: Assault on Myth Drannor. If you just want to run on over and grab it, find the page for all three here. The giveaway ends 19th June, 5 PM UTC.

  • Star Renegades has a new anime trailer and a slick battle system

    Star Renegades, the second title from Massive Damage (Halcyon 6) should be releasing sometime this year with Linux support and there's plenty of new info out there to round-up.

    What is it? Star Renegades is a strategy RPG about outsmarting AI-driven adversaries, forging friendships, and toppling galactic empires spanning over multiple generations. It was announced back in 2018 and the original teaser left a lasting impression. Massive Damage have continued tinkering away with Raw Fury now helping as publisher.

    As for the new info, back in May they detailed the Timeline Battle System and wow—it looks absolutely stunning. Mixing together wonderfully detailed pixel-art with a view that blends elements of 3D and 2D that they're calling "2DX".

  • Steam Games Summer Festival | Many Linux Demos!
  • Across The Grooves looks beautiful and is out today on PC, Mac, Linux and Switch

    Hand painted adventure Across The Grooves is available to buy from today on Steam, itch.io and the Nintendo eShop.

    From Nova-box, the award-winning studio behind Seers Isle and Along the Edge, this time-spinning tale will take you on a trip through Europe to investigate a strange record… While even the smallest choice changes who you become.

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Qualcomm’s Linux-driven robotics kit taps Snapdragon 865

The 96Boards-compatible “Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform” runs Linux and ROS 2 on a Qualcomm QRB5165 based on the 15-TOPS Snapdragon 865 with optional 5G and cameras including RealSense and ToF. Qualcomm and Thundercomm have followed up on last year’s Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform with a similarly 96Boards form-factor Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform that supports 5G communications and input from up to 7x concurrent cameras. The Linux and ROS 2 driven development kit advances from a Snapdragon 845 to new custom robotics SoC called the Qualcomm QRB5165 based on the Snapdragon 865. (In other news, Qualcomm announced a 5G-ready Snapdragon 690 SoC for mid-range phones.) Read more

Stable Kernels: 5.7.3, 5.6.19, and 5.4.47

  • Linux 5.7.3
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.7.3 kernel. All users of the 5.7 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.7.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.7.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

  • Linux 5.6.19
  • Linux 5.4.47

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6