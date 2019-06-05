Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Headlines and More

FLOSS Weekly 583: California Consumer Privacy Act Tools Doc Searls talks with Jonathan Bennet and Don Marti who is an expert on the California Consumer Privacy Act. They discuss how the CCPA is vital to the open-source community.

2020-06-17 | Linux Headlines Canonical enters the software appliance image market, Israeli researchers discover a set of major flaws in an ancient TCP/IP stack with massive ramifications for embedded and IoT devices, Google partners with Parallels to bring Windows apps to Chromebooks, and Fairphone continues to support its 2015 flagship.

Eye of the Beholder Trilogy is currently FREE on GOG, plus big D&D sale GOG are doing another sweet giveaway of some classics for the next two days so don't miss out if you love RPGs. Consider this your quick tip of the day! The Eye of the Beholder Trilogy with 1991's Eye of the Beholder and Eye of the Beholder II: The Legend of Darkmoon plus the 1993 title Eye of the Beholder III: Assault on Myth Drannor. If you just want to run on over and grab it, find the page for all three here. The giveaway ends 19th June, 5 PM UTC.

Star Renegades has a new anime trailer and a slick battle system Star Renegades, the second title from Massive Damage (Halcyon 6) should be releasing sometime this year with Linux support and there's plenty of new info out there to round-up. What is it? Star Renegades is a strategy RPG about outsmarting AI-driven adversaries, forging friendships, and toppling galactic empires spanning over multiple generations. It was announced back in 2018 and the original teaser left a lasting impression. Massive Damage have continued tinkering away with Raw Fury now helping as publisher. As for the new info, back in May they detailed the Timeline Battle System and wow—it looks absolutely stunning. Mixing together wonderfully detailed pixel-art with a view that blends elements of 3D and 2D that they're calling "2DX".

Across The Grooves looks beautiful and is out today on PC, Mac, Linux and Switch Hand painted adventure Across The Grooves is available to buy from today on Steam, itch.io and the Nintendo eShop. From Nova-box, the award-winning studio behind Seers Isle and Along the Edge, this time-spinning tale will take you on a trip through Europe to investigate a strange record… While even the smallest choice changes who you become.

Although you might be more familiar with the likes of macOS, Android or Windows to get everything you need from your PC, another popular option is Linux. It's been around since the early 90's and well worth thinking about if you're looking for an alternative operating system. It gets a little confusing when you get into the technicalities, Linux is essentially the soul of the operating system, it's open-source, completely free and there's several types of software (Linux Distros) to choose from to optimise user experience. Some laptops (although very few) offer Linux as a baseline, pre-installed programme, you can however install it yourself onto most laptops. It's always best to check which models are compatible with the Linux functions you'll need. Also: Best Chromebooks for work in 2020: Which high-end laptop is right for your business?