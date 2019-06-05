Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Headlines and More
-
FLOSS Weekly 583: California Consumer Privacy Act Tools
Doc Searls talks with Jonathan Bennet and Don Marti who is an expert on the California Consumer Privacy Act. They discuss how the CCPA is vital to the open-source community.
-
2020-06-17 | Linux Headlines
Canonical enters the software appliance image market, Israeli researchers discover a set of major flaws in an ancient TCP/IP stack with massive ramifications for embedded and IoT devices, Google partners with Parallels to bring Windows apps to Chromebooks, and Fairphone continues to support its 2015 flagship.
-
Feeling A Bit Nostalgic About Dead Linux Distros
I spotted a Boomer walking around in my backyard, walking around aimlessly and spouting nonsensical drivel at his mobile phone.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 916 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Qualcomm’s Linux-driven robotics kit taps Snapdragon 865
The 96Boards-compatible “Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform” runs Linux and ROS 2 on a Qualcomm QRB5165 based on the 15-TOPS Snapdragon 865 with optional 5G and cameras including RealSense and ToF. Qualcomm and Thundercomm have followed up on last year’s Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform with a similarly 96Boards form-factor Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform that supports 5G communications and input from up to 7x concurrent cameras. The Linux and ROS 2 driven development kit advances from a Snapdragon 845 to new custom robotics SoC called the Qualcomm QRB5165 based on the Snapdragon 865. (In other news, Qualcomm announced a 5G-ready Snapdragon 690 SoC for mid-range phones.)
Stable Kernels: 5.7.3, 5.6.19, and 5.4.47
Recent comments
2 hours 33 min ago
8 hours 34 min ago
9 hours 58 min ago
10 hours 37 min ago
11 hours 18 min ago
11 hours 18 min ago
13 hours 21 min ago
13 hours 36 min ago
17 hours 43 min ago
17 hours 49 min ago