VLC 3.0.11 Released (and How to Install That)
-
VLC 3.0.11 Released with HLS, AAC Playback Improvements
VLC media player 3.0.11 was released a day ago as the twelfth update of “Vetinari” branch.
[...]
The official Snap package (runs in sandbox) has been updated. You can install it from Ubuntu Software.
Already installed the Snap package? It will be updated to the latest automatically.
-
Install VLC Media Player 3.0.11 On Ubuntu / Linux Mint / Fedora
VLC player a free open source multimedia player and available for all opertaing systems Windows,MacOS,iOS,Android, and Linux.
It is one of the most preferred players by users because it supports all video formats and also audio formats too.It also supports Multimedia files from DVD, VCD and Audio CD and etc.
VLC media player 3.0.11 supports 4K and 8K Playback by enabling hardware decoding and supports streaming to Google Chromecast devices
VLC media player for android also updated to version 3.0 and also supports hardware decoding for VC1/WMV3 and MPEG2 streams.
In this tutorial, i will show you how to install the latest stable version of VLC 3.0.11 On Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.04 LTS, LinuxMint 19, Debian, and Fedora.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 952 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Best linux laptops for 2020
Although you might be more familiar with the likes of macOS, Android or Windows to get everything you need from your PC, another popular option is Linux. It's been around since the early 90's and well worth thinking about if you're looking for an alternative operating system. It gets a little confusing when you get into the technicalities, Linux is essentially the soul of the operating system, it's open-source, completely free and there's several types of software (Linux Distros) to choose from to optimise user experience. Some laptops (although very few) offer Linux as a baseline, pre-installed programme, you can however install it yourself onto most laptops. It's always best to check which models are compatible with the Linux functions you'll need. Also: Best Chromebooks for work in 2020: Which high-end laptop is right for your business?
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Qualcomm’s Linux-driven robotics kit taps Snapdragon 865
The 96Boards-compatible “Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform” runs Linux and ROS 2 on a Qualcomm QRB5165 based on the 15-TOPS Snapdragon 865 with optional 5G and cameras including RealSense and ToF. Qualcomm and Thundercomm have followed up on last year’s Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform with a similarly 96Boards form-factor Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform that supports 5G communications and input from up to 7x concurrent cameras. The Linux and ROS 2 driven development kit advances from a Snapdragon 845 to new custom robotics SoC called the Qualcomm QRB5165 based on the Snapdragon 865. (In other news, Qualcomm announced a 5G-ready Snapdragon 690 SoC for mid-range phones.)
Recent comments
2 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 33 min ago
13 hours 34 min ago
14 hours 58 min ago
15 hours 37 min ago
16 hours 18 min ago
16 hours 18 min ago
18 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 36 min ago
22 hours 43 min ago