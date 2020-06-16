Rescuezilla 1.0.6 Released: Ubuntu-Based Linux Distro For System Backup, More

Shasheen Ediriweera, a developer of Rescuezilla, has released a new point version Rescuezilla 1.0.6. It comes with major new features and enhancements such as EFI support, a new 64-bit ISO, and more. Rescuezilla is a Ubuntu-based Linux distro, and a fork of the old and abandoned ‘Redo Backup & Restore’ application. It is a complete system recovery solution that you can use for several purposes, such as full system backup, bare metal recovery, partition editing, undeleting files, and web browsing.

6 Sparkling Command Line Interface (CLI) Linux Time Trackers

Time tracking software is a type of computer software that records time spent on tasks. This category of software can enable users to run billing reports, and prepare invoices for clients. The deployment of this software offers a new level of productivity to organizations, as it provides management with information on what time is spent by employees on different activities such as projects and tasks. This can help to measure productivity over time. This software is commonly used by professionals that charge clients by the hour such as accountants, solicitors, and freelancers. The generation of automatic invoices with minimal or no data entry removes the inconvenience of billing and invoicing clients, and improves efficiency.

7 signs of a great open source project manager

Project managers go by various names—for example, scrum master, delivery manager, and project coordinator—and have various styles. Yet they all have the same root objectives: to coordinate their team's work as well as that of external and internal teams and to remove any blockers that could hinder a project's implementation. Each project manager has a unique management style, but there are some universal traits that make a great project manager stand out.