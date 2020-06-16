Krita 4.3.0 Released

Three months after the release of Krita 4.2.9, we’ve got a major new feature release for you: Krita 4.3.0! We’ve spent the past year not just fixing bugs, even though we fixed over a thousand issues, but have also been busy adding cool new stuff to play with. There’s a whole new set of brush presets that evoke watercolor painting. There’s a color mode in the gradient map filter and a brand new palettize filter and a high pass filter. The scripting API has been extended. It’s now possible to adjust the opacity and lightness on colored brush tips separately. You can now create animated brush tips that select brush along multiple dimensions. We’ve made it possible to put the canvas area in a window of its own, so on a multi monitor setup, you can have all the controls on one monitor, and your images on the other. The color selector has had a big update. There’s a new snapshot docker that stores states of your image, and you can switch between those. There’s a brand new magnetic selection tool. Gradients can now be painting as spirals.

Android Leftovers

Rescuezilla 1.0.6 Released: Ubuntu-Based Linux Distro For System Backup, More

Shasheen Ediriweera, a developer of Rescuezilla, has released a new point version Rescuezilla 1.0.6. It comes with major new features and enhancements such as EFI support, a new 64-bit ISO, and more. Rescuezilla is a Ubuntu-based Linux distro, and a fork of the old and abandoned ‘Redo Backup & Restore’ application. It is a complete system recovery solution that you can use for several purposes, such as full system backup, bare metal recovery, partition editing, undeleting files, and web browsing.