Today in Techrights
- Technical Sites Do Not Have an Obligation to Express Any Political Stances
- Mr. ‘Microsoft Loves Linux’: Call Me Crazy. Me: OK.
- Using Humour to Counter Deception and Googlebombing Campaigns
- Beware Mozilla and Rust, They’re Not Friends of Free Software or Even of Free Speech
- [Humour] Maybe DirectX is to WSL What ACPI ‘Extensions’ Were to Windows (Against Linux)
- Free Software Will Need a Public Face Like RMS or It May Face Extinction
- Spongebob Memes About Yesterday’s Microsoft Googlebombing Campaign Against ‘Linux’ (Pushing WSL, or Vista 10, by Misusing the Trademark)
- Germany Has a Major Constitutional and Reputational Crisis Due to Team UPC
- Despite the Silence, EPO Staff May be More Repressed Than Ever, Hope is Being Lost
- Microsoft Insider: Microsoft is Full of Nationalists and Gun Enthusiasts
- [Humour] Showing Love With Lovely Patent Lawsuits
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, June 17, 2020
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, June 16, 2020
- Links 17/6/2020: Intel’s IWD 1.8 and Qt Creator 4.12.3
- Links 17/6/2020: Qt 5.12.9, Plasma 5.19.1 and FreeBSD 11.4
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 865 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 45 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
3 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 15 min ago
17 hours 39 min ago
23 hours 40 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago