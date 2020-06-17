Language Selection

Gaming
  • Valorant Linux Support | Is Valorant available on Linux?

    Valorant is hottest new competitive shooter around, and for now, it just so happens to be a PC exclusive. But, as you’re likely aware, there are several operating systems that personal computers run on. With that in mind, the next question is probably obvious: Does Valorant have Linux support?

  • Art Of Rally Demo | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 20.04 | Native

    Art Of Rally Demo running natively on Linux. The demo is available as part of the Steam Game Festival.

  • A chat with the dev of Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask that's out now

    Red Martyr Entertainment today released Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask, a prologue of their upcoming dark narrative point and click adventure.

    Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask along with the planned full game of Saint Kotar support Linux, so with both the prologue and the full game crowdfunding campaign launching today we decided to have a chat about it.

  • Reverse-horror CARRION to release this Summer with pre-orders up

    Phobia Game Studio and Devolver Digital have put up pre-orders for CARRION, a reverse-horror that's as gruesome as it is awesome to play. It also appears to be releasing this Summer. No exact date yet but with pre-orders up and Devolver hosting a 'Devolver Direct 2020' mi- July, they said to expect release dates so it's likely the CARRION date will be revealed then too.

    CARRION is a reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin. Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution.

  • The huge Minecraft Nether Update is due June 23

    Mojang has finally given the upcoming Minecraft Nether Update that's set to be huge for June 23, so much is going to be added! They've confirmed it's rolling out on the same day to basically every platform. Most importantly for us is the Java version which is cross platform between Linux, macOS and Windows which is seeing it on the same day.

  • Time-travel action-RPG 'Last Epoch' has a huge update out

    Currently in Early Access the action-RPG with a jolt of added time travel, Last Epoch, recently had a massive content update and it's sounding great.

    Some of what's new includes a whole new story chapter, that features an encounter with a third deity of the world of Eterra: Lagon, the god of storms and the moon—sounds pretty wild. There's also an in-game guide, you can get additional stash storage because there's so much damn loot, multiple new skills, lots of new sound effects, new animations for the Mage class, an updated UI and the list goes on. It's such a big update that going over everything that's changed would be a little ridiculous. It's almost like a whole new game.

  • Patrick's Parabox is an upcoming mind-bending recursive puzzle game

    Puzzles within puzzles, that have you go inside another puzzle and then push things around and come back into the main puzzle. Patrick's Parabox is quite mind-bending but also brilliant. As part of our ongoing Steam Game Festival coverage after already looking at ASYLUM, DRAG and Drink More Glurp we're now looking at Patrick's Parabox which also has a Linux demo available.

    The idea is that puzzles here are recursive, you explore puzzles inside other puzzles, boxes within boxes. You push one box into another, that then shrinks you both down and allows you to move around and manipulate them some more. At the full release the developer said it's planned to have 250 hand-crafted puzzles designed to make you think and each puzzle contains a new idea. It's absolutely fascinating and gorgeous in its initial devilish simplicity.

  • Drag Demo | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 20.04 | Native

    Drag Demo running natively on Linux. The demo is available as part of the Steam Game Festival.

  • Time is the currency of life in TimeOut and it looks ridiculously good

    TimeOut is a free and somewhat short narrative adventure from solo dev Christopher Lee and the style is simply incredible. If you love adventure games and pixel-art, it blends them together in such a fantastic way that you need to try it.

    In a city where the lives of humans are subjected to a time based currency system, you play the role of a hard up detective who goes on the hunt for a seller of fake time. Mixing together low-res graphics with wonderful lightning and 3D movement it's impressive with all the detail in each scene. Does the setting sound familiar? The concept is actually from the 2011 movie In Time and it's certainly interesting done in a game.

  • Into A Dream is an atmospheric adventure about love, hopelessness and depression

    With quite wonderful dream-like visuals, Into A Dream is an in-development narrative adventure inside the dreams of someone suffering with a deep depression.

    "Wake up in a mysterious place devoid of all your memories and come upon a recording addressed to you. As you listen, you realize that your mind has been linked to the dreams of a Luke Williams, a man diagnosed with severe depression. You are Luke’s last hope and must prevent him from fading away."

    Mixing shadowy figures like something out of LIMBO with bright coloured lighting, it has a very captivating style choice that really does look fantastic.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • IoT Developer Survey takes a turn to edge computing: Deadline June 26 2020

    The Eclipse IoT Working Group has launched the annual IoT Developer Survey. This survey is in its sixth edition and is the largest developer survey in the Internet-of-Things (IoT) open source industry. The deadline to submit your responses is June 26, 2020. [...] The 2019 IoT Developer Survey surveyed developers to gain on-the-ground understanding and insights into how IoT solutions are being built, as well as identifying developers’ top choices for architectures, technologies, and tools in the IoT open source ecosystem. That edition highlighted that IoT development is expanding at a rapid pace, fueled by the growth of investments in predominantly industrial markets. Developers’ top technology choices revealed that they were focused on areas like IoT platforms, home automation, and industrial automation.

  • The serverless integration platform goes GA

    After many months of waiting, Apache Camel K 1.0 is finally here! This groundbreaking project introduces developers to cloud-native application development and automated cloud configurations without breaking a sweat. With the 1.0 general availability (GA) release, Apache Camel K is more stable than ever, with performance improvements that developers will appreciate.

  • Sysadmin careers: Curiosity is an asset

    There is an old—and I think, incredibly stupid—saying that "curiosity killed the cat." I heard this plenty as a kid, though fortunately not from my parents. I personally think this dumb saying is used mostly to stifle kids and adults when their inquisitiveness takes them to places that some parents, teachers, managers, and caregivers would rather not deal with. This is one of the ways in which boxes are built around us early on. Another terrible saying along the same lines is, "You can't teach an old dog new tricks." This one is usually used as an excuse by or for people who don't like to learn new things. This can be others or even ourselves constructing that box around us.

  • Should you use the --user flag in rootless containers?

    Rootless and rootful Podman each support running with multiple users. Both, by default, run the initial process as the root of the user namespace they are launched in. When running rootless containers, it launches the first process as the root of the user namespace you are using. In a previous blog, Understanding root inside and outside of the container, I dug deeper into what is happening here. If you looked at the process from outside of the container, you would see that it is running as your UID.

  • Virtio devices and drivers overview: The headjack and the phone

    This three-part series will take you through the main virtio data plane layouts: the split virtqueue and the packed virtqueue. This is the basis for the communication between hosts and virtual environments like guests or containers. One of the challenges when coming to explain these approaches is the lack of documentation and the many terms involved. This set of posts attempts to demystify the virtio data plane and provide you with a clear down to earth explanation of what is what. This is a technical deep dive and is relevant for those who are interested in the bits and bytes of things. It details the communication format between the different virtio parts and data plane protocols.

  • Accelerate cloud-native development with IBM Wazi for Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces

    Learning the ecosystem is one of the biggest challenges facing new IBM Z developers. It’s not enough that you’re new to the mainframe. You might also have to learn a new programming language and a new way to interact with a computer. Frequently, you’re forced to abandon your preferred IDE and instead use tooling that’s specific to IBM Z and your organization. That’s why I’m thrilled to announce the availability of IBM Wazi for Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces (Wazi Workspaces). This environment addresses all of these onboarding challenges and, in the process, makes cloud-native development on IBM Z a reality. Wazi Workspaces offers you the ability to choose from a variety of IDEs for day-to-day development tasks. You can use Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces, an in-browser OpenShift-native developer workspace, an IDE on your desktop like Microsoft VS Code, or Eclipse-based IDEs such as IBM Z Open Development. Most importantly, Wazi Workspaces provides a personalized and dedicated z/OS sandbox — running on Red Hat OpenShift — to accelerate development and testing.

  • Introducing the IBM Wazi Virtual Test Platform

    Adopting modern software development practices, including use of automated testing, has been the focus of a lot of work on IBM Z running z/OS. In the realm of automated testing, the launch of IBM Wazi Virtual Test Platform (VTP) is a major step forward. Wazi VTP gives developers the ability to do a full transaction-level test starting with CICS and IBM Db2, allowing for integration testing during the build process, and works for COBOL, PL/I, and Assembler.

  • Outreachy with Fedora’s Bodhi Project

    The task for the first week involved adding a /graphql endpoint that returns “Hello World” and tests to check that endpoint. Learning about requests, responses, and GraphQL was fun.

  • IBM at OpenJS World 2020

    IBM is excited to be a platinum sponsor at the OpenJS World conference. We look forward to connecting with you to explore the impact of Node.js and JavaScript are having on technology of all kinds, especially in the area of cloud-native development. The IBM team is delivering sessions on new and relevant topics, and providing opportunities to learn more about why IBM is a great partner for your Node.js deployments. We will have many of our developers and community contributors at our booth to discuss the latest in leveraging Node.js, JavaScript and emerging open source technologies to accelerate Cloud-Naive development.

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (drupal7 and python-django), Fedora (glib-networking, kernel, kernel-headers, and nghttp2), openSUSE (adns, chromium, file-roller, and libEMF), SUSE (java-1_7_1-ibm), and Ubuntu (bind9 and nss).

  • Windows 10 once more in print condition: Microsoft applies out-of-band fix to Patch Tuesday cock-up

    Microsoft has addressed the printer issues introduced in Windows 10 with the recent Patch Tuesday updates while admitting that some Storage Spaces had also been borked by the May 2020 update. While no timing is ideal when it comes to breaking printing, it's not a great look when many users are working from home, or schooling their little darlings, and so pressing dusty home printers into service. To that end, an out-of-band optional update has been hurried out by Clippyzilla to deal with afflicted systems running 1803, 1809, 1903 and 1909 versions of Windows 10. "Other affected versions of Windows will have updates released in the coming days," the software behemoth added, so those with shiny new Windows 10 2004 and a seemingly dead printer have a little longer to wait.

  • Windows Takeover with a PDF File

    There are multiple ways to exploit and take over a Windows machine, today we will look at doing this with a PDF file containing a virus. For this you will need Kali Linux as your attacking machine and a Windows box, preferably on a virtual machine so that you are not doing anything illegal.

  • Learning Kali Linux in an Online Environment

    Named the OffSec Academy, it is produced by Offensive Security and includes the opportunity for aspiring penetration testers to pursue their Penetration Testing with Kali Linux (PWK) certification. According to the company, through OffSec Academy, students gain access to the PWK course material and a level of personal tutoring unmatched in the training industry. Ning Wang, CEO, Offensive Security, said: “We are committed to providing not only the most rigorous and comprehensive cybersecurity training on the market, equipping our graduates with adversarial mindsets, but also providing mentoring and support throughout the student journey.”

  • Prepare for these common SRE interview questions

    The site reliability engineer role can be both challenging and rewarding for IT pros. To stand out in a competitive job market, aspiring SREs must understand exactly what organizations look for in a candidate. SRE is a relatively new IT role that involves the automation of operations tasks. The role can be a good fit for systems engineers looking to improve programming skills, as well as developers seeking to manage large-scale infrastructures. Candidates with demonstrated strength in IT systems, software and automation have a competitive advantage during the interview. Any SRE interview will present a candidate with an array of questions or hands-on exercises intended to evaluate their knowledge of key site reliability skill sets. While these questions or tests can vary dramatically depending upon the specific needs of the hiring organization, an SRE candidate can expect to see a smattering of interview questions across four major domains: software development, monitoring and troubleshooting, networking, and infrastructure and operations.

Android Leftovers

Koozali SME Server 10 Alpha 5 Release Notes

The Koozali SME Server development team is pleased to announce the release of SME Server 10 Alpha 5 which will be the next major release of SME Server. This release is based on CentOS 7. CentOS 7.# has an EOL of 30 June 2024. Koozali SME Server users should not upgrade production servers to this release but those who can are encouraged to load the alpha to a dedicated test machine and take part in the testing phase. Read more

