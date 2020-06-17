Games and Demos For GNU/Linux
-
Valorant Linux Support | Is Valorant available on Linux?
Valorant is hottest new competitive shooter around, and for now, it just so happens to be a PC exclusive. But, as you’re likely aware, there are several operating systems that personal computers run on. With that in mind, the next question is probably obvious: Does Valorant have Linux support?
-
Art Of Rally Demo | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 20.04 | Native
Art Of Rally Demo running natively on Linux. The demo is available as part of the Steam Game Festival.
-
A chat with the dev of Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask that's out now
Red Martyr Entertainment today released Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask, a prologue of their upcoming dark narrative point and click adventure.
Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask along with the planned full game of Saint Kotar support Linux, so with both the prologue and the full game crowdfunding campaign launching today we decided to have a chat about it.
-
Reverse-horror CARRION to release this Summer with pre-orders up
Phobia Game Studio and Devolver Digital have put up pre-orders for CARRION, a reverse-horror that's as gruesome as it is awesome to play. It also appears to be releasing this Summer. No exact date yet but with pre-orders up and Devolver hosting a 'Devolver Direct 2020' mi- July, they said to expect release dates so it's likely the CARRION date will be revealed then too.
CARRION is a reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin. Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution.
-
The huge Minecraft Nether Update is due June 23
Mojang has finally given the upcoming Minecraft Nether Update that's set to be huge for June 23, so much is going to be added! They've confirmed it's rolling out on the same day to basically every platform. Most importantly for us is the Java version which is cross platform between Linux, macOS and Windows which is seeing it on the same day.
-
Time-travel action-RPG 'Last Epoch' has a huge update out
Currently in Early Access the action-RPG with a jolt of added time travel, Last Epoch, recently had a massive content update and it's sounding great.
Some of what's new includes a whole new story chapter, that features an encounter with a third deity of the world of Eterra: Lagon, the god of storms and the moon—sounds pretty wild. There's also an in-game guide, you can get additional stash storage because there's so much damn loot, multiple new skills, lots of new sound effects, new animations for the Mage class, an updated UI and the list goes on. It's such a big update that going over everything that's changed would be a little ridiculous. It's almost like a whole new game.
-
Patrick's Parabox is an upcoming mind-bending recursive puzzle game
Puzzles within puzzles, that have you go inside another puzzle and then push things around and come back into the main puzzle. Patrick's Parabox is quite mind-bending but also brilliant. As part of our ongoing Steam Game Festival coverage after already looking at ASYLUM, DRAG and Drink More Glurp we're now looking at Patrick's Parabox which also has a Linux demo available.
The idea is that puzzles here are recursive, you explore puzzles inside other puzzles, boxes within boxes. You push one box into another, that then shrinks you both down and allows you to move around and manipulate them some more. At the full release the developer said it's planned to have 250 hand-crafted puzzles designed to make you think and each puzzle contains a new idea. It's absolutely fascinating and gorgeous in its initial devilish simplicity.
-
Drag Demo | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 20.04 | Native
Drag Demo running natively on Linux. The demo is available as part of the Steam Game Festival.
-
Time is the currency of life in TimeOut and it looks ridiculously good
TimeOut is a free and somewhat short narrative adventure from solo dev Christopher Lee and the style is simply incredible. If you love adventure games and pixel-art, it blends them together in such a fantastic way that you need to try it.
In a city where the lives of humans are subjected to a time based currency system, you play the role of a hard up detective who goes on the hunt for a seller of fake time. Mixing together low-res graphics with wonderful lightning and 3D movement it's impressive with all the detail in each scene. Does the setting sound familiar? The concept is actually from the 2011 movie In Time and it's certainly interesting done in a game.
-
Into A Dream is an atmospheric adventure about love, hopelessness and depression
With quite wonderful dream-like visuals, Into A Dream is an in-development narrative adventure inside the dreams of someone suffering with a deep depression.
"Wake up in a mysterious place devoid of all your memories and come upon a recording addressed to you. As you listen, you realize that your mind has been linked to the dreams of a Luke Williams, a man diagnosed with severe depression. You are Luke’s last hope and must prevent him from fading away."
Mixing shadowy figures like something out of LIMBO with bright coloured lighting, it has a very captivating style choice that really does look fantastic.
-
Koozali SME Server 10 Alpha 5 Release Notes
The Koozali SME Server development team is pleased to announce the release of SME Server 10 Alpha 5 which will be the next major release of SME Server. This release is based on CentOS 7. CentOS 7.# has an EOL of 30 June 2024. Koozali SME Server users should not upgrade production servers to this release but those who can are encouraged to load the alpha to a dedicated test machine and take part in the testing phase.
