IBM/Red Hat Leftovers IoT Developer Survey takes a turn to edge computing: Deadline June 26 2020 The Eclipse IoT Working Group has launched the annual IoT Developer Survey. This survey is in its sixth edition and is the largest developer survey in the Internet-of-Things (IoT) open source industry. The deadline to submit your responses is June 26, 2020. [...] The 2019 IoT Developer Survey surveyed developers to gain on-the-ground understanding and insights into how IoT solutions are being built, as well as identifying developers’ top choices for architectures, technologies, and tools in the IoT open source ecosystem. That edition highlighted that IoT development is expanding at a rapid pace, fueled by the growth of investments in predominantly industrial markets. Developers’ top technology choices revealed that they were focused on areas like IoT platforms, home automation, and industrial automation.

The serverless integration platform goes GA After many months of waiting, Apache Camel K 1.0 is finally here! This groundbreaking project introduces developers to cloud-native application development and automated cloud configurations without breaking a sweat. With the 1.0 general availability (GA) release, Apache Camel K is more stable than ever, with performance improvements that developers will appreciate.

Sysadmin careers: Curiosity is an asset There is an old—and I think, incredibly stupid—saying that "curiosity killed the cat." I heard this plenty as a kid, though fortunately not from my parents. I personally think this dumb saying is used mostly to stifle kids and adults when their inquisitiveness takes them to places that some parents, teachers, managers, and caregivers would rather not deal with. This is one of the ways in which boxes are built around us early on. Another terrible saying along the same lines is, "You can't teach an old dog new tricks." This one is usually used as an excuse by or for people who don't like to learn new things. This can be others or even ourselves constructing that box around us.

Should you use the --user flag in rootless containers? Rootless and rootful Podman each support running with multiple users. Both, by default, run the initial process as the root of the user namespace they are launched in. When running rootless containers, it launches the first process as the root of the user namespace you are using. In a previous blog, Understanding root inside and outside of the container, I dug deeper into what is happening here. If you looked at the process from outside of the container, you would see that it is running as your UID.

Virtio devices and drivers overview: The headjack and the phone This three-part series will take you through the main virtio data plane layouts: the split virtqueue and the packed virtqueue. This is the basis for the communication between hosts and virtual environments like guests or containers. One of the challenges when coming to explain these approaches is the lack of documentation and the many terms involved. This set of posts attempts to demystify the virtio data plane and provide you with a clear down to earth explanation of what is what. This is a technical deep dive and is relevant for those who are interested in the bits and bytes of things. It details the communication format between the different virtio parts and data plane protocols.

Accelerate cloud-native development with IBM Wazi for Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces Learning the ecosystem is one of the biggest challenges facing new IBM Z developers. It’s not enough that you’re new to the mainframe. You might also have to learn a new programming language and a new way to interact with a computer. Frequently, you’re forced to abandon your preferred IDE and instead use tooling that’s specific to IBM Z and your organization. That’s why I’m thrilled to announce the availability of IBM Wazi for Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces (Wazi Workspaces). This environment addresses all of these onboarding challenges and, in the process, makes cloud-native development on IBM Z a reality. Wazi Workspaces offers you the ability to choose from a variety of IDEs for day-to-day development tasks. You can use Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces, an in-browser OpenShift-native developer workspace, an IDE on your desktop like Microsoft VS Code, or Eclipse-based IDEs such as IBM Z Open Development. Most importantly, Wazi Workspaces provides a personalized and dedicated z/OS sandbox — running on Red Hat OpenShift — to accelerate development and testing.

Introducing the IBM Wazi Virtual Test Platform Adopting modern software development practices, including use of automated testing, has been the focus of a lot of work on IBM Z running z/OS. In the realm of automated testing, the launch of IBM Wazi Virtual Test Platform (VTP) is a major step forward. Wazi VTP gives developers the ability to do a full transaction-level test starting with CICS and IBM Db2, allowing for integration testing during the build process, and works for COBOL, PL/I, and Assembler.

Outreachy with Fedora’s Bodhi Project The task for the first week involved adding a /graphql endpoint that returns “Hello World” and tests to check that endpoint. Learning about requests, responses, and GraphQL was fun.

IBM at OpenJS World 2020 IBM is excited to be a platinum sponsor at the OpenJS World conference. We look forward to connecting with you to explore the impact of Node.js and JavaScript are having on technology of all kinds, especially in the area of cloud-native development. The IBM team is delivering sessions on new and relevant topics, and providing opportunities to learn more about why IBM is a great partner for your Node.js deployments. We will have many of our developers and community contributors at our booth to discuss the latest in leveraging Node.js, JavaScript and emerging open source technologies to accelerate Cloud-Naive development.

Security Leftovers Security updates for Thursday Security updates have been issued by Debian (drupal7 and python-django), Fedora (glib-networking, kernel, kernel-headers, and nghttp2), openSUSE (adns, chromium, file-roller, and libEMF), SUSE (java-1_7_1-ibm), and Ubuntu (bind9 and nss).

Windows 10 once more in print condition: Microsoft applies out-of-band fix to Patch Tuesday cock-up Microsoft has addressed the printer issues introduced in Windows 10 with the recent Patch Tuesday updates while admitting that some Storage Spaces had also been borked by the May 2020 update. While no timing is ideal when it comes to breaking printing, it's not a great look when many users are working from home, or schooling their little darlings, and so pressing dusty home printers into service. To that end, an out-of-band optional update has been hurried out by Clippyzilla to deal with afflicted systems running 1803, 1809, 1903 and 1909 versions of Windows 10. "Other affected versions of Windows will have updates released in the coming days," the software behemoth added, so those with shiny new Windows 10 2004 and a seemingly dead printer have a little longer to wait.

Windows Takeover with a PDF File There are multiple ways to exploit and take over a Windows machine, today we will look at doing this with a PDF file containing a virus. For this you will need Kali Linux as your attacking machine and a Windows box, preferably on a virtual machine so that you are not doing anything illegal.

Learning Kali Linux in an Online Environment Named the OffSec Academy, it is produced by Offensive Security and includes the opportunity for aspiring penetration testers to pursue their Penetration Testing with Kali Linux (PWK) certification. According to the company, through OffSec Academy, students gain access to the PWK course material and a level of personal tutoring unmatched in the training industry. Ning Wang, CEO, Offensive Security, said: “We are committed to providing not only the most rigorous and comprehensive cybersecurity training on the market, equipping our graduates with adversarial mindsets, but also providing mentoring and support throughout the student journey.”

Prepare for these common SRE interview questions The site reliability engineer role can be both challenging and rewarding for IT pros. To stand out in a competitive job market, aspiring SREs must understand exactly what organizations look for in a candidate. SRE is a relatively new IT role that involves the automation of operations tasks. The role can be a good fit for systems engineers looking to improve programming skills, as well as developers seeking to manage large-scale infrastructures. Candidates with demonstrated strength in IT systems, software and automation have a competitive advantage during the interview. Any SRE interview will present a candidate with an array of questions or hands-on exercises intended to evaluate their knowledge of key site reliability skill sets. While these questions or tests can vary dramatically depending upon the specific needs of the hiring organization, an SRE candidate can expect to see a smattering of interview questions across four major domains: software development, monitoring and troubleshooting, networking, and infrastructure and operations.