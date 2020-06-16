One of the main blockers from AMD Radeon GCN 1.0 "Southern Islands" GPUs achieving feature parity when using the newer AMDGPU DRM kernel driver rather than the older "Radeon" DRM kernel driver has been in regards to UVD video decoding. But in 2020 it looks like that might finally change. For years there have been experimental patches for UVD with GCN 1.0 on the AMDGPU driver albeit never merged and hasn't come up now in several years. But surprisingly today an AMD engineer posted new patches for bringing GCN 1.0 UVD support to AMDGPU.

The Mesa Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver's ACO shader compiler back-end has merged its FP16 related bits and in turn putting the ACO back-end very close to being enabled by default for this open-source AMD Vulkan driver. VK_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float, VK_AMD_gpu_shader_int16, and shaderFloat16 are now working and enabled when using the ACO back-end. The work was merged on Wednesday for Mesa 20.2.

A few days ago I wrote about Zink now exposing GLSL 1.30 shader support as one of the few remaining hurdles for exposing OpenGL 3.0 support for this Gallium3D OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation. It turns out this same week, Zink would already cross the significant OpenGL 3.0 milestone. As of this morning, Zink has now marked its OpenGL 3.0 support as complete with all necessary functionality being exposed.

In school, we read the philologist diary of Victor Klemperer about the changes in the German language during the Third Reich, LTI - Lingua Tertii Imperii, a book which makes it clear that the use of language is political, creates realities, and has reverse repercussions on concepts of an entire society. Language was one of the tools that supported Nazism in insiduously pervading all parts of society. [...] A change in language is such a new model: it can make oppression and inequalities visible. Words do not only describe our world, they are a vehicle of ideas, and utopias. Analyzing and criticizing our use of language means paving the way for ideas and concepts of inclusion, equality, and unity. You might be guessing at where am I getting at with this… Right: I am in favor of acknowledging past mistakes, and replacing oppressive metaphors in computing. As noted in the IETF draft about Terminology, Power and Oppressive Language, by Niels Ten Oever and Mallory Knodel, the metaphors "master/slave" and "blacklist/whitelist" associate "white with good and black with evil [which] is known as the 'bad is black effect'", all the while being technically inaccurate.

LWN published today yet another great piece of writing, Loaded terms in free software. I am sorry, the content will not be immediately available to anybody following at home, as LWN is based on a subscription model — But a week from now, the article will be open for anybody to read. Or you can ask me (you most likely can find my contact addresses, as they are basically everywhere) for a subscriber link, I will happily provide it. In consonance with the current mood that started with the killing of George Floyd and sparked worldwide revolts against police brutality, racism (mostly related to police and law enforcement forces, but social as well) and the like, the debate that already started some months ago in technical communities has re-sparked: We have many terms that come with long histories attached to them, and we are usually oblivious to their obvious meaning. We? Yes, we, the main users and creators of technology. I never felt using master and slave to refer to different points of a protocol, bus, clock or whatever (do refer to the Wikipedia article for a fuller explanation) had any negative connotations — but then again, those terms have never tainted my personal family. That is, I understand I speak from a position of privilege.

Linux Foundation Leftovers Linux Foundation & Harvard Announce Free/Libre and Open Source Software (FOSS) Contributor Survey In 2020, given the wide proliferation of Free/Libre and Open Source Software (FOSS), we aim to identify how to improve security, including the sustainability of the FOSS ecosystem, especially the FOSS systems heavily relied upon by organizations worldwide. To do this, the Linux Foundation’s Core Infrastructure Initiative (CII) and the Laboratory for Innovation Science at Harvard (LISH) have developed a survey for contributors to FOSS. If you contribute to FOSS, we would love for you to participate in our study. This voluntary survey takes around 15-20 minutes to complete and allows you to advocate for the FOSS projects you care about.

Hurry To Accept CNCF Cloud Engineer Bootcamp Offer You need to sign up today for a new online course for cloud engineers if you want to take advantage of a price-reducing deal. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), along with the Linux Foundation, has an introductory offer of a $400 discount. The Cloud Engineer Bootcamp bundles self-paced eLearning courses with certification exams. Participants also get dedicated instructor support.

Hyperledger Onboards New Members Including IOV Labs, IOHK to Linux Foundation Hyperledger has announced it is onboarding eight new members joining its global enterprise blockchain community. The new members will become part of the Linux Foundation, and join the existing membership line-up in their efforts to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. Among the organizations joining Hyperledger are IOV Labs and IOHK, the respective companies behind the RSK and Cardano platforms. They join a well-established group of members, which includes ConsenSys, IBM, and JPMorgan.

Embedded Linux & Open Source take the virtual stage In just over a week's time, from June 29 to July 2, Collabora will be taking part in the virtual editions of Embedded Linux Conference North America and Open Source Summit North America. Jam-packed with over 230 keynotes, conference sessions, tutorials and BoFs, these events will be the first major Open Source conferences to take place online this year. Collaborans will be presenting on five separate occasions during the week, on topics including upstreaming image signal processing drivers, PipeWire and the automotive industry, Linux stateless video codec support, creating an Open Source project in a proprietary industry, and building an Open Source AI stack with Panfrost, GStreamer and Tensorflow Lite! Below are the details for each of these presentations.