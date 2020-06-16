Home Assistant, the Python IoT Hub
The Internet of Things (IoT) push continues to expand as tens of thousands of different internet-enabled devices from light bulbs to dishwashers reach consumers' homes. Home Assistant is an open-source project to make the most of all of those devices, potentially with no data being shared with third parties.
Generally speaking, IoT devices are most useful when operating in coordination with each other. While decentralized systems are possible, keeping all of these devices coordinated in the effort to make a "smart house" generally uses a centralized server (or "smart hub") — a reality not lost on Apple, Amazon, and Google among others, who all provide various solutions to the problem.
For the privacy and security minded however, those solutions are problematic because they send private data to centralized servers for processing simply to turn on your lights. That these solutions are also closed-source black boxes does not help matters. Home Assistant is an Apache-licensed project to address this problem, started by Paulus Schoutsen, to provide a private centralized hub for automation and communication between a home's various IoT devices. Schoutsen is also founder of Nabu Casa, Inc., which provides commercial backing for the project. The platform is popular and active, approaching its 600th release from nearly 2,000 contributors to its core on GitHub. Integrations between various IoT platforms and Home Assistant are provided by its 1,600 available components written by the various contributors.
