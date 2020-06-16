Remember, this is an alpha release: you should only run this if you'd like to find and report more bugs than usual.

There's a new alpha release available for download. If you build Tor from source, you can download the source code for 0.4.4.1-alpha from the download page. Packages should be available over the coming weeks, with a new alpha Tor Browser release by early July.

However, core input events have limitations that date from X's origins. Core input events are only really designed to deal with straightforward keyboards and mice with buttons. Even mouse scroll wheels have an awkward representation in core X events; moving the scroll wheel actually generates mouse button events for pressing and releasing button 4 or 5 (for normal, implicitly vertical scroll wheels). I don't think there's anything in the X protocol that reserves these buttons for scroll wheels, it's just a convention that people came up with when they started needing to handle scroll wheels in X.

As part of X's evolution over time, input event handling has gone through a practical change, although one that is what you could call unevenly distributed. The original X protocol has input events, of course, which are sometimes now called core input events. You can see what core events are generated from various activities through the venerable xev program, and many straightforward X programs continue to interact only with core events.

HomeBank is a completely free accounting software package aimed at helping people get their finances in order and who subsequently want to keep them that way. It features an easy-to-use interface that comes complete with lots of cool visual tools that let you produce charts to illustrate your current state of monetary play. Admittedly, HomeBank doesn’t come with quite the same level of sophistication found within rival paid-for applications, but as a quick accounting resource for folks with basic requirements it ticks a lot of boxes.

We have started the work on extending wolfSSL to provide the necessary API calls to power QUIC and HTTP/3 implementations! Small, fast and FIPS The TLS library known as wolfSSL is already very often a top choice when users are looking for a small and yet very fast TLS stack that supports all the latest protocol features; including TLS 1.3 support – open source with commercial support available. As manufacturers of IoT devices and other systems with memory, CPU and footprint constraints are looking forward to following the Internet development and switching over to upcoming QUIC and HTTP/3 protocols, wolfSSL is here to help users take that step.

Spot Core, for the curious, includes a Core i5 9th Gen Whiskey Lake CPU (unspecified model), 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, runs Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and connects directly to the payload port to draw power. [...] Taking a stand on what its products can and cannot be used for is a smart move, particularly right now. Boston Dynamics has done significant work with the US military through projects like Big Dog and Spot, and while it’s always highlighted the ways its robots could be used to protect human life, it’s clearly considering how those products may be perceived by the public.

OSS Leftovers Supporting Open Source Software In the Summer 2020 issue of Usenix's ;login: Dan Geer and George P. Sieniawski have a column entitled Who Will Pay the Piper for Open Source Software Maintenance? (it will be freely available in a year). They make many good points, some of which are relevant to my critique in Informational Capitalism of Prof. Kapczynski's comment that: open-source software is fully integrated into Google’s Android phones. The volunteer labor of thousands thus helps power Google’s surveillance-capitalist machine. Below the fold, I discuss "the volunteer labor of thousands".

Intel oneDNN 1.5 Released With Non-x86 CPU Support, Initial Xe Graphics Support Intel's oneDNN 1.5 deep neural network library has been released that is part of their oneAPI initiative and formerly known as MKL-DNN and DNNL. With oneDNN 1.5 they have continued working on a wide variety of performance optimizations. There are some broad optimizations in v1.5 but particularly for newer Intel CPUs there should be even faster performance.

NeoML: Open source library for building, training, and deploying machine learning models The cross-platform framework is optimized for applications that run in cloud environments, on desktop and mobile devices. The combination of higher inference speed with platform-independence makes the library ideal for mobile solutions that require both seamless customer experience and on-device data processing.

Yoast Acquires Duplicate Post, Brings on Creator Enrico Battocchi as a Senior Developer Yoast, the company behind the popular Yoast SEO plugin, announced it had acquired the Duplicate Post plugin earlier today. Along with the acquisition of the project, the company brought on its creator, Enrico Battocchi, as a senior developer. He will continue in a lead role with the future development of the plugin. Duplicate Post currently has over three million active installations and is translated into 46 languages. Of its 451 reviews, it has almost a near-perfect 429 five-star ratings. Few plugins, especially when they garner such a large user base, can pull off the feat of an average 4.9 user rating. Battocchi has put in over a decade of work into building the community around the plugin. The plugin does exactly what its name implies. It allows end-users to duplicate posts. “Post” in this sense means any type of content, including pages and post types from other plugins. It also allows users to choose which fields are copied in the duplicated post.

Moodle 3.9 and Safe Exam Browser: open source supporting open source Safe Exam Browser (SEB) is an open source lockdown browser that allows teachers to restrict student access to external websites, system functions or other applications while they are taking an assessment online. SEB supports teachers to deliver improved and secure online assessments by turning the computer into a secured workstation. SEB is used in a wide range of learning institutions (universities, schools, on the job training), mostly together with in-person proctoring to ensure assessment honesty.

Citi and Deutsche Bank open source data projects to Finos Citi and Deutsche Bank have offered up a new round of open source contributions to nonprofit Finos (Fintech Open Source Foundation).

Flutter SDK showcases in-progress Windows and Linux desktop app support Since shortly after its launch, Google’s Flutter SDK has been transitioning from a simple cross-platform framework for Android and iOS apps into an arm of Google’s “ambient computing” ambitions, with support for web, desktop, and more. Today, the Flutter team is showcasing their work-in-progress support for making apps on desktop platforms like Windows and Linux.