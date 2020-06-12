Building off the existing Gen12 graphics driver support that has accumulated in the Linux kernel and Mesa over the past year, last month Intel sent out the open-source patches for supporting the DG1 graphics card on Linux. These patches add the necessary PCI ID and other changes for bringing up this Xe/Gen12 discrete graphics card under their existing Intel "i915" DRM kernel driver. The patches didn't land in Linux 5.8 but should be timed fine for making it into Linux 5.9 later this year. In any case, this morning they sent out the second iteration of these DG1 patches.

Foundational programming language Java is celebrating its 25th birthday this year, further cementing 1995 as an auspicious year for the tech world. The internet and dozens of corresponding technological advances were emerging that year as unparalleled sources of culture and financial wealth, paving the way for much of what exists today. Rich Sharples, senior director of product management at Red Hat, put Java and its birth-year brethren in context, explaining how the programming language and others have been able to stand the test of time. "They're all dependent on adoption and ecosystem. These are all technologies where it matters that you have that cumulative advantage. These are not niche technologies and that's why they're all survivors," Sharples said. "They were pioneers in categories that survived. It all comes down to, very early on, whether you are first or second, getting the early advantage, building the ecosystem of developer or content creators around it and maintaining that."