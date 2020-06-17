Lenovo, Star Labs, and Ubuntu Laptops
Amid Corona pandemic, June this year comes with two good news for worldwide Free Libre Open Source Software community. Lenovo plans to ship Ubuntu, Fedora, and Red Hat preinstalled laptops with certifications. Star Labs now sells Ubuntu laptops aside from elementary OS, Zorin, and Manjaro as well. Like Star Labs, there is also a new laptop brand now selling GNU/Linux laptops for us all included in this overview. I present here vendors' news, distros' news, and several third parties' news important to help you search further. For you wanting to buy Ubuntu laptops, these news are for you. Now let's go!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 865 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
How to sell open source software
In 2010-2011, Mike Jumper started the Guacamole project, a multi-protocol gateway that allowed admins to securely serve up desktops remotely. The client interface ran in the browser, so it was a lightweight, easy-to-use replacement for some older remote access solutions. The project immediately started to grow, resulting in a number of incoming requests for support and help. This led Mike to start a consulting and support business, Glyptodon, the success of which allowed him to quit his day job and work on Guacamole full-time by 2013. Along the way, they contributed Guacamole to the Apache Software Foundation, where it officially became the Apache Guacamole project. After a few years, Mike and his business partners, James Muehlner and Frank La, began to think about ways to scale the business. By the beginning of 2017, they realized that their services and support model would be difficult to scale out and decided to transition to a subscription licensing model. The result of this was Glyptodon Enterprise, a packaged, supported version of Apache Guacamole. Within two years, they had successfully transitioned 90% of their customer base to the new model and were increasing the number of customers and subscriptions. Here's how they're evolving into a sellable open source option.
Games: Tallowmere 2, Crayta and Outer Wilds
Lenovo, Star Labs, and Ubuntu Laptops
Amid Corona pandemic, June this year comes with two good news for worldwide Free Libre Open Source Software community. Lenovo plans to ship Ubuntu, Fedora, and Red Hat preinstalled laptops with certifications. Star Labs now sells Ubuntu laptops aside from elementary OS, Zorin, and Manjaro as well. Like Star Labs, there is also a new laptop brand now selling GNU/Linux laptops for us all included in this overview. I present here vendors' news, distros' news, and several third parties' news important to help you search further. For you wanting to buy Ubuntu laptops, these news are for you. Now let's go!
Recent comments
1 hour 21 min ago
9 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 8 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
12 hours 46 min ago
13 hours 40 min ago
14 hours 3 min ago
19 hours 39 min ago
19 hours 40 min ago