Today in Techrights
- [Humour] GitHub-Hosted Fedora (Microsoft Watching, Censoring, ‘Farming’ Users)
- 2 Years After Microsoft Hijacked GitHub for Monopoly Fedora Still Has Well Over 100 Projects in Microsoft’s GitHub (Not Even Counting Red Hat’s and Systemd)
- Linux Foundation Gets Its ‘Information’ From Microsoft ZDNet
- An Ode to ZDNet, the Best Tabloid of CBS
- Sources of Journalism Dying Up
- At the End Microsoft Pays/Hires to Reward Its ‘Moles’ or ‘Footsoldiers’
- Masters of Microsoft, “Master of the Universe.”
- [Humour] This Won’t End Well…
- Daily Links: Density and Source Diversity Statistics
- [Humour] Diverse EPO Panel
- Corporate Media is (or as) a Barrier to Truth
- Confidential: Dispute Over Establishment of EPO in Munich (January 1974)
- Techrights is Growing and the Goal is Still Accuracy
- [Humour] Ubuntu and Mission Creep
- [Humour] It All Started With Removal of the Word “Slave”
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, June 18, 2020
- Links 18/6/2020: Krita 4.3.0, Linux 5.7.3 and VLC 3.0.11 Released
Linux at Home: Collaborating in real-time
In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can make the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past. There has been positive news surrounding coronavirus this week. An anti-inflammatory drug called dexamethasone appears to be a ground-breaking treatment for hospital patients seriously ill with Covid-19. Research indicates for every 100 patients on a ventilator for 28 days, 60 patients are likely to recover, and an additional 12 patients survive if they are also given dexamethasone. It’s a cheap, well established steroid.
openSUSE Tumbleweed on an HP Zbook 15 G2 with Nvidia Quadro K2100M
Outside of the Nvidia issue, which I may have eventually worked out if I had the time or the inclination, openSUSE Tumbleweed with the Plasma desktop was a nice experience. At least, far nicer than the Windows 7 experience and now that I am thinking of it. The graphics drivers on Windows were wonkey too. I often had to reboot the machine to clear things up. So, it is possible there may be something not quite right with the hardware. It is also possible the keyboard may have been abused before I obtained it so that might account for the poor keyboard performance too. If I had more time, I would have probably tried a few more distros on it. Leap being one and Pop_!OS being the other. Just to see if the Nvidia issue was a hardware thing. Would I ever buy this machine for myself? Nope. Lots of little things I don’t like about it, really. I would call it an “almost” machine. Everything about it is almost great but just happens to fall short in a lot of areas.
Android Leftovers
How to sell open source software
In 2010-2011, Mike Jumper started the Guacamole project, a multi-protocol gateway that allowed admins to securely serve up desktops remotely. The client interface ran in the browser, so it was a lightweight, easy-to-use replacement for some older remote access solutions. The project immediately started to grow, resulting in a number of incoming requests for support and help. This led Mike to start a consulting and support business, Glyptodon, the success of which allowed him to quit his day job and work on Guacamole full-time by 2013. Along the way, they contributed Guacamole to the Apache Software Foundation, where it officially became the Apache Guacamole project. After a few years, Mike and his business partners, James Muehlner and Frank La, began to think about ways to scale the business. By the beginning of 2017, they realized that their services and support model would be difficult to scale out and decided to transition to a subscription licensing model. The result of this was Glyptodon Enterprise, a packaged, supported version of Apache Guacamole. Within two years, they had successfully transitioned 90% of their customer base to the new model and were increasing the number of customers and subscriptions. Here's how they're evolving into a sellable open source option.
